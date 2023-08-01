Cowboys' Mazi Smith: 'I Don't Even Like Football. I Like Hitting People'

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Dallas Cowboys rookie Mazi Smith is ready for game action.

The first-round pick spoke to reporters Monday, saying he's already tired of talking on the field and is ready to start racking up hits.

"I don't do no talking. We get straight after it, I'm trying to hit you. ... I don't got nothin' to say. I don't even like football. I like hitting people," Smith said.

Smith is the first defensive tackle taken in Round 1 by the Cowboys since 1991 (Russell Maryland). The Michigan product was a menace on the interior last season, racking up 48 tackles while earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

The Cowboys head into 2023 with Smith slotted in as their starting nose tackle, a vital role in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's complex scheme. If he's as aggressive on the field as he sounds in the press, Smith should be an instant success this season.