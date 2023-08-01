ESPN: Dolphins 'Optimistic' on Christian Wilkins Contract; No 'Significant Momentum'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins remain at an impasse in contract extension talks, but the team is reportedly "optimistic" about getting a deal done.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the two sides to not have "significant momentum" at the moment but remain in contact regarding a new deal.

Wilkins is set to make $10.8 million in 2023 as he plays out the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He set a career high with 98 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022.

The defensive tackle market has seen several notable players receive contract extension this offseason, but Wilkins has said landing a big new deal is not motivation.

"I'm always motivated, and motivation comes from within, not a dollar amount, but it's just my drive to be the best and be my best," Wilkins told reporters in June. "No dollar changes that, changes my mindset. Whether something gets done or not, my approach is always the same."

Nine interior defensive linemen currently have contracts averaging more than $20 million per season. Wilkins would likely be the 10th name on that list if the two sides can come to terms, though it's probable he would be on the lower end of that spectrum. The Clemson product is yet to be named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team and makes his impact largely through grittier work that does not always translate to market-setting dollar amounts.

The Dolphins also have the advantage of the franchise tag in their back pocket if they choose to use it. That would give Wilkins a guaranteed number of around $31.5 million for 2023 and 2024, which is still below market value. However, that would potentially subject Miami to Wilkins holding out next summer or trying to force a trade—a move that could damage a roster that has pushed its chips to the middle of the table for a Super Bowl run.