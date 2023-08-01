NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2023: Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb Among Nos. 40-31

David Berding/Getty Images

NFL training camps are in full swing, and with that comes NFL Network's countdown of the top 100 players of 2023.

The network on Tuesday revealed Nos. 31-40, and the list is highlighted by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb and New England Patriots defensive end Matthew Judon:

No. 31: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

No. 32: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

No. 33: Matthew Judon, DE, New England Patriots

No. 34: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

No. 35: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

No. 36: Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins

No. 37: Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eages

No. 38: Khalil Mack, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

No. 39: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

No. 40: Quinnen Williams, DL, New York Jets

Here's a deeper dive into some of the top names among the group.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley enters the 2023 season on a mission after failing to come to terms on a long-term contract extension with the Giants.

The star running back was franchise tagged at $10.1 million, but the two sides ultimately agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal to avoid a holdout.

After back-to-back injured-riddled seasons in 2020 and 2021, Barkley had a bounce back 2022 campaign in which he rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games, in addition to catching 57 passes for 338 yards.

The 26-year-old was a major reason why the Giants reached the postseason for the first time since the 2016 campaign, and he's an invaluable member of the offense, hence why getting him to avoid a holdout in 2023 was a priority for the team.

Considering Barkley is disappointed about not signing a long-term extension, it's possible he could have a breakout year as he aims to prove his worth.

Justin Herbert

Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he became the highest-paid signal-caller in the league after signing a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension last month.

During the 2022 season, Herbert completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 17 games, in addition to rushing for 147 yards.

The 25-year-old has thrown for 4,000-plus yards in each of his first three seasons and enters 2023 with high expectations as the Chargers aim to make a deep postseason run.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb is widely considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and he has been Dak Prescott's top target in Dallas since breaking onto the scene as a rookie in 2020.

The 24-year-old put together an impressive 2022 campaign, catching 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games, and he's expected to post his third straight season of 1,000-plus yards in 2023.

However, Lamb will be relieved of a lot of pressure this season with the addition of Brandin Cooks to a talented receiving unit that also includes Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko.

Matthew Judon

Judon has been New England's best pass rusher since joining the team ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The 30-year-old is coming off the best season of his career in 2022. He posted 15.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 60 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hits in 17 games.

However, Judon has been a limited participant in training camp this summer as he reportedly wants an adjustment to his contract as his $13.6 million annual value ranks 20th among edge rushers.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sunday that the Patriots and Judon "have had an open dialogue recently."

Given how important he has been to the franchise, it's reasonable to believe he'll get a pay bump this summer, especially considering New England has $15.5 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.