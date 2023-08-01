Raiders Rumors: O.J. Howard Released by LV; Was Signed After Darren Waller Trade

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

O.J. Howard's tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders has ended before it truly even began.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that the team had released the tight end on Tuesday.

Howard signed with the Raiders in March just days after dealing tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants. Howard spent the 2022 season with the Houston Texans, where he made 10 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Howard began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and had solid production over his first three seasons with 1,456 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. After the team acquired tight end Rob Gronkowski, Howard failed to eclipse 200 yards in a season and now finds himself searching for another chance.

The Raiders currently have tight ends Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted on the depth chart after Howard's release. Mayer, a 2023 second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, may be the most exciting name on that list but Hooper has the most production at the NFL level.

The two-time pro-bowler has amassed 3,468 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns across seven NFL seasons. He had 444 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

The Raiders went 6-11 in 2022 but have a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo for 2023.