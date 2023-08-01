Fantasy Alert: Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary Will 'Be Excellent,' Says Texans HC

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans look like a new team heading into 2023, and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans likes what he is seeing from his two-pronged rushing attack of Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce.

"Devin (Singletary) and D.P. (Dameon Pierce) -- both guys have done a good job," Ryans said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "They'll be excellent in our zone scheme and with our gap scheme, as well. They'll be fine, so they're both doing a really good job."

Pierce is the familiar face in the Texans backfield, leading the team in rushing in 2022 with 939 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. The second-year back is in the midst of learning a new system under Ryans and new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, and he will have a new co-star in Singletary this season.

The fifth-year running back was signed to a one-year deal with Houston after a tenure in Buffalo that saw him amass 3,151 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is coming off of two consecutive seasons of over 800 yards on the ground, and could play a veteran role in a young Texans offense.

Houston went 3-13-1 in 2022 and selected quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While developing Stroud will be a huge focus of the season, Ryans emphasized just how important the run game will be for his team.

"I think the biggest thing is (for) the offense to get going, you have to be able to run the football," Ryans said, per Patra. "You have to be able to establish the run game, have to get tempo going early, whether it's (the) run game or having successful completions. Whatever it takes just to get your offense moving, and the run game definitely helps that."