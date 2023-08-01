Melvin Gordon Calls Out Broncos for Being a 'Bad Situation'; 'Sure' DEN Players Agree

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon is currently focused on cracking the final roster for the Baltimore Ravens, but that doesn't mean he has forgotten his old team in Colorado.

Gordon, who was released by the Denver Broncos midway through the 2022 season, stated that he was in a "bad situation" with the team and said that he was thankful to have another chance to make it in the NFL.

"I just was in a bad situation," he said, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "I'm sure there's a lot of guys over there (in Denver) right now thinking the same thing. People do a lot of dirt-kicking when they're down and disrespecting their name. There's just a lot to prove. I'm just in a different color now. Some of those guys get to do it in those jerseys over there in Denver. I'm happy that most of the guys that didn't have the years that we wanted due to a bad situation got another opportunity to show the world. That's all you can ask for."

Gordon played 41 games for the Broncos across three seasons, rushing for 2,222 yards and 19 touchdowns. The bulk of his production with the team came in 2020 and 2021. Gordon's 2022 season was plagued with fumbling issues where he lost five fumbles in just 10 games.

His description of dysfunction in Denver last season comes as little surprise, as the team stumbled to a 5-12 record despite sky-high expectations following the acquisition of Russell Wilson before the season.

Gordon wound up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, who would go on to win Super Bowl LVII, but never arose from the practice squad. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million with the Baltimore Ravens in July, and will contend with Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell for carries while incumbent starter J.K. Dobbins is out with an injury.