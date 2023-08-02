Predicting the NBA's Worst Contracts 3 Years From Now

0 of 5

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Three years might as well be a lifetime in the NBA.



The average playing career doesn't span much longer, so projecting anything that far forward is, at best, an inexact science.



Still, there are a few bloated deals on the books that seem highly unlikely to appear as good values in three years' time. Some don't look great already. Others will have a tough time aging, as players simultaneously push past their primes while collecting the biggest paychecks of their careers.



To get a better grasp of what can go wrong, we'll spotlight the five current contracts likely to look worst entering the 2026-27 season and rank them based on everything from age and talent to injury history and remaining contract terms.

While bad deals will be signed between now and then, we'll restrict the conversation to only ones that have already been inked, so we can evaluate them by their actual dollar value and not a guesstimated amount.

