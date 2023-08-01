Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Heat Only Team 'Seriously Making an Offer' to Blazers

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Damian Lillard is reportedly angling for a move to the Miami Heat, and it appears the Portland Trail Blazers may have no choice but to send him to South Beach.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday on NBA Today that the Heat are the only team "seriously making an offer" to the Trail Blazers for Lillard's services:

"As I look across the league and have conversations with executives and agents, I can't identify another team that is seriously making an offer for Dame Lillard at this point, and so my belief is that the Heat can't either. And so while people can look at what the Heat's offer might be and scoff at it, if their offer is the only one on the table it therefore is the best one on the table."

