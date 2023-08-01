X

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Heat Only Team 'Seriously Making an Offer' to Blazers

    Erin WalshAugust 1, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 22: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers controls the ball during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on March 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

    Damian Lillard is reportedly angling for a move to the Miami Heat, and it appears the Portland Trail Blazers may have no choice but to send him to South Beach.

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday on NBA Today that the Heat are the only team "seriously making an offer" to the Trail Blazers for Lillard's services:

    "As I look across the league and have conversations with executives and agents, I can't identify another team that is seriously making an offer for Dame Lillard at this point, and so my belief is that the Heat can't either. And so while people can look at what the Heat's offer might be and scoff at it, if their offer is the only one on the table it therefore is the best one on the table."

