John Calipari, Kentucky Land Zvonimir Ivisic; Center Among Top European Prospects

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Croatian center Zvonimir Ivisic committed to Kentucky on Tuesday.

"I decided to come to Kentucky because it's the best spot in the US for talented basketball players," he said to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Coach Calipari is a Hall of Fame coach that sent more players to the NBA than anyone else."

Ivisic adds to the No. 1 overall class in 247Sports' composite team rankings for 2023. Head coach John Calipari already signed a quartet of five-star prospects: Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, D.J. Wagner and Rob Dillingham.

Ivisic averaged 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21 appearances for SC Derby in the ABA League. He also showcased his skills in the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship, where his 11.4 points and 5.3 rebounds were second on the team for Croatia.

Looking ahead to next year's NBA draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Ivisic 33rd in his 2024 big board:

"At 7'2", Ivisic made some eye-opening plays at the U20 European Championships with his shooting, ball-handling, mobility and vertical pop for finishing and rim protection. He hit 11 threes in seven games, including some off the dribble, while also demonstrating some grab-and-go ability and blocking 3.4 shots in just 19.4 minutes. A larger role this year in the Adriatic League could lead to some wild highlights and a big spike in 2024 draft buzz."

The success of Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić and others has led NBA teams to focus more attention on the European game in search of the next big stars. In addition, staying in France did nothing to blunt the hype surrounding 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Plenty of talent evaluators would've continued to follow Ivisic's development if he had remained overseas. Moving to one of college basketball's blue blood programs will undoubtedly bring him more mainstream attention, though.

Givony wrote his decision reflects how the advent of the NIL era is changing the calculus for some European prospects. They no longer have to choose between playing at the American college level or getting paid to compete professionally.

For Kentucky, Ivisic's commitment couldn't come at a better time. Bradshaw and sophomore forward Ugonna Onyenso are both battling injuries, and there's no firm return date for either player at the moment.

Adding another 7-footer helps to fortify a frontcourt that lost 2022 national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin.