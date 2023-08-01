Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Wednesday

3 of 4

Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images

This United States women's national team does not look like the squad favored to win the 2023 Women's World Cup.

A 3-0 win over an overmatched Vietnam team gave way to consecutive draws against the Netherlands and Portugal, games that a team as seemingly strong as the Americans should have won comfortably.

It is the first time in the U.S. team's history that it has failed to win more than one game in the group stage, but it could have been much worse for the Stars and Stripes after Portugal struck the post in the 91st minute of its 0-0 draw with the Americans on Tuesday.

The USWNT lacked energy, cohesion and hardly looked like a team destined to play deep into this tournament. Former U.S. international Carli Lloyd was clear in her criticism of the team, particularly after they were shown celebrating in the wake of an unsatisfying result.



She told Fox Sports (h/t Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated): "There's a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family. But to be dancing, smiling? I mean, the player of the match was that post. You are lucky to not be going home right now."

However, the USWNT survived by the skin of its teeth to advance into the round of 16.



That's the good news. The bad?

The Stars and Stripes battle Sweden next, a team that has scored seven goals and conceded just one. The Blågult dealt Italy a crushing 5-0 defeat and next faces an Argentinian team that it should have no problem getting past before the showdown with the star-studded American side.

The U.S. cannot rely just on star power and hope it will can draw with the Swedes in the knockout stage. The team must pull out its best performance of the tournament. If not, it will be an early exit for a squad looking to stand atop the women's football world one more time.