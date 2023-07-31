NFL Exec Bets Sam Darnold Plays 'Meaningful Snaps' for 49ers amid Purdy, Lance Battle

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

While much of the quarterback conversation around the San Francisco 49ers is about the battle between Brock Purdy and former top-three pick Trey Lance, there's one other signal caller that may have a say at some point this season.

Sam Darnold.

Initially signed as a depth piece following a season in which the organization cycled through four different quarterbacks, Darnold may have a bigger role than most people think.

"I bet he's going to play meaningful snaps for them at some point," an AFC executive said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner and Jeremy Fowler.

"Kyle's system is a perfect fit," another general manager added.

Darnold, 26, was signed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal earlier this offseason following two seasons inconsistent seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Since being taken No. 3 overall by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft, he's failed to live up to the billing.

But, according to Wagoner and Fowler, San Francisco believes that it will be able to help the former USC star fulfill all that potential and that his struggles have been more a byproduct of his previous two stops.

And the feeling is certainly mutual.

"Being in a really good organization was a priority for me," Darnold said. "Being with really good coaches and really good personnel as well. Those were kind of the top things."

Given the 49ers history of injuries at the quarterback position, it's not difficult to imagine Darnold getting some serious playing time in 2023.

Going into training camp, Purdy has been getting the majority of the first-team snaps even as he recovers from off-season elbow surgery. He will, however, only practice two out of every three days to get rest, leaving the remaining reps for Lance and Darnold.

In six starts last season with Carolina, Darnold went 4-2, throwing for 1,143 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 106 yards and two more scores on the ground.