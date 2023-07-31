NFL Personnel Director: Rams' Matthew Stafford Is Still 'Top-Level' QB When Healthy

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a disappointing 2022 season, but there are some around the NFL who believe he hasn't lost a step.

An NFL personnel director told The Athletic's Mike Sando that he believes Stafford, who was limited to nine games last year due to a concussion, can still be elite if he manages to stay healthy in 2023.

"If he doesn't get hurt, he is still a top-level quarterback," the personnel director said. "I think he can still sling it around. The offense was not predicated on the run first even when they won the Super Bowl, so I think any time he is healthy and back there able to deal it, you can win because of him."

Stafford had also undergone elbow surgery during the 2022 offseason, which potentially affected his performance during the year. The 35-year-old threw for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his nine appearances, and the Rams went 3-6 in games he played on their way to finishing with a 5-12 record.

Now that he's back at full strength, Stafford is hoping to return to the level that helped lead Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2021 season.

Stafford and the Rams will open their 2023 campaign against the NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10.