Video: Terence Crawford Appears to Have Words WIth Jermell Charlo During Spence Fight

AP Photo/John Locher

In the middle of his dominant performance on Saturday against Errol Spence Jr., undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford appeared to already set his eyes on his next opponent.

According to Michael Benson of talkSPORT, Crawford appeared to exchange words with undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo after he scored a knockdown of Spence in the seventh round:

Crawford went on to defeat Spence by ninth-round TKO to become the first male boxer ever to be a two-division undisputed champion. He apparently has his eyes set on conquering a third weight class by targeting Charlo, who is a training partner of Spence.

Crawford will likely have to wait a bit before challenging Charlo, as he Benson noted that he's "likely" to rematch Spence. Charlo is scheduled to face undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 30.