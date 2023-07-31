Jim Harbaugh: I Bet Michigan Breaks NFL Draft Record, Has 20 Players Picked in 2024

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is very confident his team is loaded with star power this season.

"I think we'll have 20 guys picked (in the next NFL draft)," he told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman on Monday. "I bet we break that (draft) record. (Georgia) had 15 that year."

He was referencing the 2022 NFL draft, when Georgia had 15 total draft picks, including five alone in the first round (Travon Walker, first overall; Jordan Davis, No. 13; Quay Walker, No. 22; Devonte Wyatt, No. 28; and Lewis Cine, No. 32).

Expectations are high for a Wolverines team that has won two straight Big Ten titles and has reached the College Football Playoff in each of those campaigns. They open the season ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press poll behind only two-time defending champions Georgia and TCU.

And if all goes to plan, Harbaugh expects a lot of Wolverines to hear their name called next April.