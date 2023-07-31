NFL Exec: Broncos' Russell Wilson Has Lost Speed, Athleticism Entering 2023 Season

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Coming off by far the worst season of his professional career, Russell Wilson is facing his fair share of skeptics.

One NFL personnel director called Wilson out for losing athleticism that made him elusive in the pocket.

"Some injury stuff probably was real last year, but he has lost that athleticism and speed to make the plays that he used to make as far as extending the down for receivers to make plays down the field," the exec told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "He is still a capable passer, still a guy with a big arm, but I think he needs more things around him."

Wilson threw for 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions last season, posting by far the lowest quarterback rating (84.4) and QBR (36.7) of his career. The Broncos offense was essentially a mess from start to finish, leading to the dismissal of head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games.

While Hackett has taken a majority of the public flak—including some eye-opening comments from new Broncos coach Sean Payton—one offensive coordinator said Wilson was not in playing shape in 2022.

"I think he was out of shape, I think he was reading his own press clippings last year, I think they bent over backwards for him in the trade, and he had them by the short hairs, but I think Sean Payton is going to get the most out of him," an offensive coordinator said. "It would not surprise me if he plays well this year."

Wilson had a quarterback rating over 100 each of his last four seasons in Seattle and has already built a Hall of Fame resume at age 34. It would stand to reason that he would not fall off a cliff from a performance standpoint, given his relatively nonexistent injury history and the fact he's still within a modern quarterback's prime age.

That said, if Wilson did not recommit himself this offseason, things could get ugly in Denver.