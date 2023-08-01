5 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2023

2 of 5

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

2023 Win Projection: 10.5

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the most consistent teams over the last half-decade and entered each of the last few seasons as one of the Super Bowl favorites, but they've underwhelmed down the stretch and failed to break through in each of them.

After making just a single AFC Championship Game appearance in five postseason trips since ending a 17-year playoff drought in 2017, the Bills could be sliding back toward irrelevance soon.

While they still have one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen, the rest of the roster is starting to show its age and may soon sharply decline. The defense is relying on numerous players on the wrong side of 30, including star safety duo Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

Top edge-rusher Von Miller is entering his age 34 campaign and is in danger of a drop-off, especially after his 2022 season was cut short with an ACL tear. Miller isn't the only key Buffalo defender who has been dealing with serious injuries, as star corner Tre'Davious White has been sidelined for 17 games over the last two years.

The Bills suffered a notable loss in free agency as well after parting ways with athletic linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. His sideline-to-sideline speed was instrumental in covering up defensive lapses. The team failed to make any splashes on the open market to replace him.

Buffalo's only signings of note were reinforcing the interior of the offensive line with guard Connor McGovern and providing some insurance against another Miller injury and/or his decline by inking veteran edge-rusher Leonard Floyd.

Buffalo's most high-profile addition was first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid. While he'll add a new edge to the offense with his elite pass-catching skills, the team still has some glaring holes left unaddressed.

The club failed to make any quality additions to an offensive backfield that stalled out in the playoffs—just swapping one middling veteran for another by bringing in Damien Harris to replace Devin Singletary—and still has a receiving corps that looks thin after failing to bring in a star such as DeAndre Hopkins to augment Stefon Diggs.

This club simply doesn't seem any better than the one that barely made it past Wild Card Weekend last year and was decimated in the divisional round. While the Bills may still have enough left in the tank to reach the playoffs again, it's going to be tough for them to win 11 games, let alone make noise in the postseason if they do get there.