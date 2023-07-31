MLB Rumors: Guardians Considering Aaron Civale Trade Ahead of 2023 Deadline

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians "have kicked around the idea" of an Aaron Civale trade, according to The Athletic's Zack Meisel.

Civale is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and a 3.55 FIP through 13 starts. He has struck out 58 batters over 77 innings.

Adding to the right-hander's overall value, he's under team control through the 2025 MLB season.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Meisel reported Cleveland wants "a young, controllable hitter, preferably an outfielder who can hit in or near the middle of the order."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.