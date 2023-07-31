X

MLB

    MLB Rumors: Guardians Considering Aaron Civale Trade Ahead of 2023 Deadline

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 31, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 07: Aaron Civale #43 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on July 07, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
    Ron Schwane/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Guardians "have kicked around the idea" of an Aaron Civale trade, according to The Athletic's Zack Meisel.

    Civale is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA and a 3.55 FIP through 13 starts. He has struck out 58 batters over 77 innings.

    Adding to the right-hander's overall value, he's under team control through the 2025 MLB season.

    Ahead of the trade deadline, Meisel reported Cleveland wants "a young, controllable hitter, preferably an outfielder who can hit in or near the middle of the order."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

