Best Reaction to Spain's Loss vs. Japan in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to Spain's Loss vs. Japan in 2023 Women's World CupJuly 31, 2023
Fans of the Spanish national team must be suffering from a serious case of deja vu.
Spain's women's team was beaten by Japan at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in the same exact fashion its men's team was in Qatar six months ago at the men's World Cup.
Japan crushed Spain with its counter-attacking play to come away with a 4-0 win and first place in Group C.
1 - The lowest share of possession for a winning side at the FIFA Women's (since 2011) and Men's (since 1966) World Cup on record:<br><br>23% - Japan 4-0 Spain (2023 Women's WC)<br>18% - Japan 2-1 Spain (2022 Men's WC)<br><br>Strategy. <a href="https://t.co/gBVWQ40WeX">pic.twitter.com/gBVWQ40WeX</a>
At the 2022 World Cup, Japan's men's team beat Spain for the first time in their history with just 18% possession.<br><br>At the 2023 Women's World Cup, Japan's women's team beat Spain for the first time in their their history with just 23% possession.<br><br>They have found the formula. 🧪 <a href="https://t.co/xcy7VWvKTc">pic.twitter.com/xcy7VWvKTc</a>
Japan sealed Spain's second-place fate in Group C before halftime. Hinata Miyazawa scored in the 12th and 40th minutes and Riko Ueki found the back of the net in the 29th minute. Mina Tanaka finished off the scoring in the 80th minute.
Japan only made three touches inside Spain's penalty area in the first half, all of which were finished off by goals.
Japan had three touches in the Spain box across the entire first half of this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> game. <br><br>Japan lead 3-0 thanks to those three touches, of course. <a href="https://t.co/7kWkGTeHbv">pic.twitter.com/7kWkGTeHbv</a>
Futoshi Ikeda's impressive tactical plan has inspired Japan to a famous 4-0 World Cup victory against Spain. <br><br>They changed to a back five out of possession, which helped them defend resolutely and laid the foundations for three first-half goals through direct and clinical… <a href="https://t.co/dvsnvT1ss9">pic.twitter.com/dvsnvT1ss9</a>
The end-of-match numbers did not paint a pretty picture for La Roja either.
🇪🇸 Spain 0-4 Japan 🇯🇵<br><br>Japan teach Spain a lesson in counter-attacking football. It's not the amount of possession you have, it's what you do with it.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/U4BpLyU90e">pic.twitter.com/U4BpLyU90e</a>
Spain conede four goals for the first time since losing 4-3 to Switzerland, their next opponents at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>, in June 2012 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JPNESP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JPNESP</a> <a href="https://t.co/WZtXCTnrly">pic.twitter.com/WZtXCTnrly</a>
Spain's tournament is not over, but it goes into the round-of-16 clash against Switzerland with no momentum from its group-stage finale. A case could be made Switzerland is the easier of the two opponents it could have faced coming out of Group C.
The winner of the all-European clash could face the United States women's national team in the quarterfinals. The USWNT would set up that possibility with a win over Portugal on Tuesday morning.
As things stand, it's Switzerland-Spain & Japan-Norway in round of 16. If <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> wins Group E & its round-of-16 match, it'll face Switzerland-Spain winner in quarters in Wellington. If <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> finishes second and wins in round of 16, it'll be Japan-Norway in quarters in Auckland.
This outcome won't change so we have the first games of the knockout stages confirmed with Switzerland v Spain and Norway v Japan. Really interesting two games because they all play contrasting styles of football, Japan against Norway's physicality a really interesting aspect.