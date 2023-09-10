ESPN: Injured Jonathan Taylor Could Pass Physical, Return W5 amid Colts Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is reportedly trending toward returning from his ankle injury in Week 5 when he is eligible to come off of the physically unable to return list.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the details:

Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports reported on Sunday, July 29, that the Colts were considering placing Taylor on the non-football injury list due to a back injury suffered during a personal workout in Arizona.

However, Taylor wasted little time before denying he had a back injury:

He was eventually placed on the PUP list and must sit out the team's first four games.

The Colts previously placed Taylor on the active/physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, July 25. ESPN's Stephen Holder provided some background and context regarding the move.

"The move comes after Taylor's ankle surgery earlier this offseason to address a recurring issue that limited Taylor to 11 games in 2022. One Colts source indicated his stay on the PUP list could be brief, saying, 'it shouldn't be long.'

"But the transaction was a bit of a surprise, coming hours after general manager Chris Ballard had announced that two other players -- veteran defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and rookie tight end Will Mallory -- would begin camp on PUP. Taylor was not mentioned. And just a few weeks ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said in an interview with 'The Pat McAfee Show' that Taylor was 'healed up.'"

Amid all this news, Taylor issued a trade request on Saturday, July 28, and Colts owner Jim Irsay said publicly that the team has no intention of honoring it.

Taylor previously expressed his desire for a contract extension this offseason amid a time when star running backs like himself have encountered road blocks to suitable long-term contracts, but Irsay has publicly said the team has no plans to offer one to him this year.

The 24-year-old Taylor amassed 1,004 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 11 games last season, missing six contests with ankle injuries. He was the league's top running back in 2021 thanks to posting NFL highs of 2,171 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns, one year after amassing 1,468 total yards and 12 scores.

Without Taylor, the Colts' current depth chart consists of Zack Moss, Evan Hull and Deon Jackson, although Moss is questionable for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.