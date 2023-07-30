Texas QB Arch Manning's 1-of-1 Autographed Trading Card Sells for $103K at Auction

Set Number: X164345 TK1

Arch Manning has never played a college football game. But his autograph is already worth quite a bit of money, apparently.

According to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, a one-of-one Prizm Black autographed card of Manning sold at a Panini America charity auction for $102,500.

It's the highest price ever fetched at Panini's website, per that report, besting a $100,000 sale for a Luka Dončić national treasures card.

Manning, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, has an NIL deal with Panini. Who knows how much his cards might sell for once he has actual game time with the Texas Longhorns under his belt?

For now, he'll have to watch from the bench as Quinn Ewers' backup.