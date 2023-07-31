WWE Going All in with Judgment Day, Fixing AEW's Women's Division, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As The Judgment Day's domination of WWE programing continues, the only thing missing from their conquest for complete control is Finn Bálor holding gold of his own.

That could become a reality as soon as SummerSlam if he's able to best Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, but it remains to be seen if the company is willing to go all in on the group or move forward with them breaking up as had been previously teased.

Uncertainty also surrounds AEW's women's division at the moment. The less-than-stellar bout between Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie on Wednesday's Dynamite was proceeded by an alarmingly accurate crowd sign that only further illustrated the issue.

The women of AEW indeed deserve better booking, and even in the absence of some notable names, making the division more of a priority is undoubtedly doable.

This installment of Quick Takes will examine how AEW can improve in that area, ramping up the build to August's All In event, Asuka entering afterthought territory, and more.