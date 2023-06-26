Sting Says He Won't Retire at AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium amid Rumors

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Sting hasn't set a date for his retirement, but he knows it's not going to happen at All In.

The 64-year-old confirmed AEW's All In event at Wembley Stadium will not feature his final match.

"I have not decided on a date. For sure, a lot of people have wondered if I will retire in Wembley [the venue of All In], that would be very cool, but I don't see that happening. I think I'm going to continue on," Sting told reporters at the media scrum following Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Sting returned to professional wrestling in 2021 after a nearly six-year hiatus. He had announced his retirement at his 2016 WWE Hall of Fame speech after suffering a spinal injury during a match with Seth Rollins at 2015's Night of Champions event.

The opportunity to sign with AEW has given Sting a far better potential sendoff to his career than his ill-fated run with WWE. He's found a kindred spirit in Darby Allin, performed jaw-dropping maneuvers few his age could make happen and racked up 16 wins without a single loss in AEW.

"Tony [Khan] has kinda been in my ear a little bit here and there saying, 'Steve [Sting's real name], you can stay as long as you want.' So, you know, I'm not sure how long that'll be, but like I said a few months ago, show time is just about over," Sting said.

Sting previously told Mike Piellucci of D Magazine that he would retire later this year when his contract expires, which led to speculation he could step away after the All In event in August. That said, it appears Sting is willing to stretch things out a little more — and it doesn't sound like a contract extension is out of the question, either.

