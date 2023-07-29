Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Trevon Diggs Could Be Out Through Mid-August With Toe Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

It appears that Trevon Diggs' injury may be a little more severe than originally thought.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback suffered a bruised toe in training camp, and while the initial diagnosis was that he would miss a few days, owner Jerry Jones suggested Saturday that Diggs could be sidelined for the remainder of the team's time in Oxnard, California.

This far from guarantees Diggs will be out that long, but it does shed light on how cautious the Cowboys are being. The team is set to return to Dallas on August 19th, so Jones' assertion would signal that he should miss at least some of the preseason.

Head coach Mike McCarthy previously told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News that the team doesn't "have concern about it" and that they were proceeding with caution in terms of Diggs' health.

Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowler and a key catalyst on a formidable Cowboys defense. He has 17 interceptions in three seasons, including a league-high 11 in 2021, and is set to team up with five-time pro-bowler Stephon Gilmore to help the Dallas defense take that next step alongside Micah Parsons and others.

Diggs has played the full slate of games in each of the last two seasons and signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension earlier this week. The deal has the potential to go as high as $104 million, which would make him the second-highest-paid cornerback in the league behind Green Bay's Jaire Alexander.