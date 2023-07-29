Micah Parsons: Cowboys Defense 'Can Be Up There' with 2000 Ravens, 2010s Seahawks

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Micah Parsons believes the Dallas Cowboys defense has the potential to be legendary.

After some headline pickups and retaining some key pieces, the Dallas defensive unit figures to be among the league's best. Parsons, the runner-up for the 2022 AP Defensive Player of the Year award, thinks they can achieve that and more.

"I think this defense can be up there with the 49ers' great defense," Parsons said (via Jon Machota of The Athletic). "I think we can be up there with the Ray Lewis' (Ravens) defense. I think we can be up there with the Legion of Boom (Seahawks defense), just with the talent we have and the vet guys mixed with the young guys, the experience that we all have. I just feel since my rookie year we got thrown into the fire. We just keep having those tough games, those hard games, playoff-level games.

The Cowboys had the No. 6 ranked defense in the NFL in 2022, according to ProFootballReference, a list that was topped by the aforementioned 49ers.

Additionally, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returned after receiving head coaching interest, and the team acquired five-time pro-bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore and selected Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Those additions should help the Cowboys shoot up the rankings, but joining the likes of the 2000 Ravens and "Legion of Boom" Seahawks defensive units would definitely require some more playoff success.

Both of those legendary defenses earned Super Bowl trophies, something Parsons' Cowboys haven't sniffed yet.