    White Sox Rumors: Keynan Middleton Subject of Trade Interest Ahead of MLB Deadline

    Julia StumbaughJuly 29, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Keynan Middleton #99 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The exodus from the Chicago White Sox bullpen could continue.

    Teams are interested in trading for Keynan Middleton, who "could be dealt" before the trade deadline, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    The White Sox aren't done making moves. RHP Keynan Middleton is drawing trade interest and could be dealt before Tuesday's deadline. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a>

    Middleton struggled for the past few seasons and was originally a non-roster invite to White Sox camp, but upped his trade value since his April promotion with his best campaign since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018. Through his first 30 innings pitched, Middleton put up a 2.70 ERA and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate, the best of his career.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

