White Sox Rumors: Keynan Middleton Subject of Trade Interest Ahead of MLB Deadline

The exodus from the Chicago White Sox bullpen could continue.

Teams are interested in trading for Keynan Middleton, who "could be dealt" before the trade deadline, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Middleton struggled for the past few seasons and was originally a non-roster invite to White Sox camp, but upped his trade value since his April promotion with his best campaign since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018. Through his first 30 innings pitched, Middleton put up a 2.70 ERA and a 31.7 percent strikeout rate, the best of his career.

