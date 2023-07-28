Derrick Henry Talks RB Contract Market amid Barkley, Jacobs Tags: 'We Are Valuable'

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Count Derrick Henry among the running backs who are frustrated with the current state of the market for players at the position.

Speaking with reporters Friday at training camp, the Tennessee Titans' star tailback described his feelings about the current situation, noting that it's "tough right now."

"Definitely trying to be together as a movement to improve the situation. There's been times where a running back sometimes touches the ball more than the quarterback. ... So, just trying to show that we are valuable as any other position," Henry said. "... We just want our share due."

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard were all franchise-tagged by their respective teams this offseason.

Pollard signed the $10.1 million tag with the Dallas Cowboys, though he's entering his first season as the team's starting running back, so he had little issue putting pen-to-paper on the deal as he aims to prove himself as an established starter.

Barkley, meanwhile, agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with the New York Giants to avoid a holdout, and Josh Jacobs has yet to sign the franchise tag with the Las Vegas Raiders. He hasn't reported for training camp as he holds out.

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is also experiencing how cruel the market can be after the Minnesota Vikings released him earlier this offseason as he was set to count for $14.1 million against the salary cap.

While Cook has reportedly received interest from a number of teams, he remains a free agent and has been adamant that he's in no rush to sign a deal.

The running back market has greatly suffered over the last several seasons as teams aim to replace more expensive veteran talent with cheaper, younger draft picks who they believe can be just as effective.

A number of the NFL's top running backs, including Barkley and Henry, met via Zoom on Saturday to discuss "the depressed market for players at their position," according to ESPN. However, "no major plans emerged from the meeting."

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Cook discussed some of what that meeting entailed. Like Henry, he said the players are just trying to make things better for future generations.

Henry is going to learn firsthand just how depreciated the running back market has become as he's set to enter free agency following the 2023 campaign.