Tony Pollard Discusses Cowboys Contract, NFL Franchise Tag amid Rumors, Debate on RBs

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has no complaints about playing the 2023 season on the $10.1 million franchise tag.

"At this point, it is what it is," Pollard said of his contract, per Nick Harris of the team's website. "I signed a tag. I'm here at camp. I'm ready to focus on the main things and stick to winning. Everybody wants to get a deal done, but it was a progress for me. That's how I'm looking at it right now, just trying to be positive about things."

Running back contracts have become a hot topic this summer with the likes of Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley failing to agree to terms on long-term extensions with their respective clubs by the July 17 deadline.

While Barkley and the New York Giants settled on a one-year, $11 million contract for 2023, Jacobs has yet to sign his franchise tag and could hold out over dissatisfaction with his lack of a long-term deal.

The situations of Barkley and Jacobs are a little different than Pollard's, though. Both players have been starting running backs for their entire careers while Pollard is entering his first season as Dallas' RB1 following the team's release of Ezekiel Elliott.



The 2023 campaign is going to be a prove-it year for Pollard, who posted his first 1,000-plus yard rushing season in 2022, and he's looking forward to the opportunity.

"It's a great feeling knowing that we'll rely heavily on the run game and I'll be the feature back this year," he said. "I'm always looking forward to opportunities. Even going back to college, just making the most out of everything I'm given. This year just being the featured back, I'm looking forward to seeing where it goes."