Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Friday

Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Nigeria produced one of the most stunning results so far at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with its win over co-host Australia on Thursday morning.

Nigeria scored three unanswered goals to pick up three points and land on top of Group B going into the final set of group-stage matches.

Australia and Canada were expected to move on from the group stage to the round of 16, but one of the two likely will not make it now after Nigeria's terrific group stage. Nigeria drew Canada in its Group B opener.

Three sides also have a chance to advance out of Group E entering the final set of matches. Portugal's win over Vietnam and the draw between the United States and Netherlands set up a dramatic final 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Entering Friday, only Japan and Spain secured qualification into the round of 16, and just three sides have been eliminated from moving on.