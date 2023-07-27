Jim Harbaugh's Looming 4-Game Suspension Has More Bark Than Bite

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

At another time, not terribly long ago, the headline would have been intoxicating.

The polarizing head coach of one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff is facing a sizable suspension—one that could remove him for one-third of his team's regular-season games.

It's a juicy headline at a time when college football news is largely dormant. The dog days of summer were meant for moments like this one. But the reality, however, is that the actual substance of what this will mean, in both the short and long term, feels like nothing more than a way to get us to fall camp.

Regardless, it appears that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is going to be suspended. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Harbaugh is likely facing a four-game suspension as a result of alleged misleading statements he made to NCAA investigators.

The suspension is not yet official. It'll now be in the hands of the NCAA Committee on Infractions to decide Harbaugh's fate.

"We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter," Tom Mars, Harbaugh's attorney, told ESPN's Pete Thamel. "At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter."

Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Originally, Michigan was investigated for potential recruiting violations that allegedly occurred during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. The four initial Level II allegations were smaller and insignificant in nature, although the situation was amplified when Harbaugh allegedly misled investigators when asked about the matter.

If that sounds familiar, it should. The NCAA has a history of cracking down on programs that refuse to cooperate with investigations. (Just ask USC fans.) Oftentimes, programs have found trouble—the dreaded Level I violations—for simply being dishonest along the way.

It would appear that Harbaugh is heading down this path, and a negotiated suspension is his way, and Michigan's way, of finally putting the matter behind them.

To be clear, losing Harbaugh for any period of time is a story. He's the architect of one of the best rosters in all of football. Not having him for four Saturdays in a season certainly presents some challenges, although this is far from doom and gloom.

This, more than anything, is an annoyance for the Wolverines.



If Harbaugh is to be sidelined the first four games of the year, he'll be unable to coach against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers. All four games will be played at home.

East Carolina is a fun, capable football program on the rise. It's also an underdog of more than 30 points, per DraftKings. Rutgers is at least a conference opponent. That's about where we are.

In short, one couldn't draw up a much better opening lineup of games than this. It should come as no surprise that Harbaugh is looking to serve his suspension when he is; the timing couldn't be much better.

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Making the situation that much more favorable, the NCAA, according to Thamel, allows suspended coaches to conduct practices during their suspensions. While Harbaugh will be unable to communicate with his team on Saturdays, assuming the suspension goes through, he will likely be involved in every aspect of the planning outside the game itself.

Given the talent that the Wolverines return, especially on offense, they should have no issue rolling into Week 5 unbeaten. If the blueprint is laid out as expected, Harbaugh will be back on the sideline when his team travels to Nebraska in Week 5.

If this is indeed the punishment for both the infractions and what the NCAA asserts was lying, so be it. At a time when the game is evolving on and off the field, the substance of the punishment doesn't feel as heavy as it once did.

One could argue whether repercussions of this nature are even appropriate to begin with. As is, amid a flurry of changes within the sport, the NCAA is exhausting whatever power it has left.

No matter where you stand, one thing is certain: Harbaugh could have easily avoided this mini-mess. He could have been forthcoming about a situation that likely wouldn't have materialized into what it has, although he chose not to go that route.

Instead, we are left with a perfectly good headline to close out our offseason. And, Harbaugh, fresh off another flirtation with the NFL, has found another way to embed himself into the offseason.

Outside that, however, this situation offers little substance. Michigan is still a contender to win the College Football Playoff, and Harbaugh will return to the sideline to a (likely) undefeated team in the heart of its season.

For as long as he stays at the college ranks, he's one of the premier coaches in the sport. He's also, undeniably, a master at making headlines even when they shouldn't exist to begin with.