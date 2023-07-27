Lindsey Horan Goal Thrills Fans as USWNT, Netherlands Draw at 2023 Women's World Cup

Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images

Don't make Lindsey Horan mad. You wouldn't like her when she's mad.

The United States' midfielder and co-captain scored a crucial game-tying goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. The equalizer came off a corner after a bit of a dust-up that stopped play.

USWNT Twitter, not surprisingly, loved Horan's reaction to the back-and-forth:

The match was very much a tale of two halves.

The Dutch were very good in the opening 45 minutes, controlling both the midfield and possession en route to a 1-0 lead behind a pinpoint strike from Jill Roord:

But the United States subbed on Rose Lavelle in the second half, adding a bit more creative presence on the pitch. That proved vital, as the USWNT absolutely peppered the Netherlands goal with chances in the final 45 minutes, though it was unable to secure the winning tally.

In the end, the Dutch won the possession battle (57 percent) but the chances were dramatically in the favor of the United States. The Americans outshot the Netherlands by a wide margin (18-5, 4-1 on target) and had a whopping 11-1 advantage in corners.

At the half, an eventual 1-1 draw might have seemed like a great result. The Dutch undoubtedly outplayed the United States early on. But the Americans were so good in the second half, and had so many chance, that a draw ultimately felt like a disappointment.

Still, the United States remains atop Group E on four points, with a goal differential of +3. Netherlands is in second, also on four points but with a goal differential of +1.

The United States would guarantee its spot in the knockout phase with a win over Portugal on Tuesday (12 a.m. ET, Fox), though a draw might suffice. At the very least, the Portuguese would be wise to not rile Horan up.