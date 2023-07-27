X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Lindsey Horan Goal Thrills Fans as USWNT, Netherlands Draw at 2023 Women's World Cup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 27, 2023

    WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 27: Lindsey Horan #10 of the United States celebrates scoring during the second half against the Netherlands during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images

    Don't make Lindsey Horan mad. You wouldn't like her when she's mad.

    The United States' midfielder and co-captain scored a crucial game-tying goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. The equalizer came off a corner after a bit of a dust-up that stopped play.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Moments before the goal, Daniëlle van de Donk and Lindsey Horan were spoken to by the referee after a hard challenge and pushing in the box. <br><br>Lindsey Horan had the last laugh... <a href="https://t.co/mBhVryHcDo">pic.twitter.com/mBhVryHcDo</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    LINDSEY HORAN SENDS THE ULTIMATE MESSAGE 🇺🇸<br><br>THE <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> HAS LEVELED IT 🤫 <a href="https://t.co/IV7hnG4CyK">pic.twitter.com/IV7hnG4CyK</a>

    USWNT Twitter, not surprisingly, loved Horan's reaction to the back-and-forth:

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    DAWG!!!!!!

    Abby Wambach @AbbyWambach

    That's what I'm talking about!

    Ninja @Ninja

    That was such a pretty goal from Horan just TEXT BOOK LETS GOOO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USA</a>

    Stu Holden @stuholden

    HORAN F*K YES… They stoked the bear and she dunked on them. <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    10's our best player,.. she is awesome to watch play the soccer

    Clint Smith @ClintSmithIII

    THAT'S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU MAKE LINDSAY HORAN MAD DON'T MESS WITH MY CAPTAIN LETS GOOO

    Nancy Armour @nrarmour

    Do not piss off Horan. USWNT ties it up on her header off a CK in the 62nd. <br>Whole new ballgame now, folks <a href="https://t.co/fGEcKZdklu">https://t.co/fGEcKZdklu</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Horan after the equalizer <a href="https://t.co/kw8NX5o1mJ">pic.twitter.com/kw8NX5o1mJ</a>

    Caroline Darney @cwdarney

    Lindsey Horan after that foul <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/kXkLHsdkX1">pic.twitter.com/kXkLHsdkX1</a>

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Lindsey Horan will accept no tomfoolery from the Dutch.

    The match was very much a tale of two halves.

    The Dutch were very good in the opening 45 minutes, controlling both the midfield and possession en route to a 1-0 lead behind a pinpoint strike from Jill Roord:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    NETHERLANDS STRIKES FIRST 🇳🇱<br><br>Jill Roord fires it into the bottom corner of the net! <a href="https://t.co/E3eWRb3GmL">pic.twitter.com/E3eWRb3GmL</a>

    But the United States subbed on Rose Lavelle in the second half, adding a bit more creative presence on the pitch. That proved vital, as the USWNT absolutely peppered the Netherlands goal with chances in the final 45 minutes, though it was unable to secure the winning tally.

    In the end, the Dutch won the possession battle (57 percent) but the chances were dramatically in the favor of the United States. The Americans outshot the Netherlands by a wide margin (18-5, 4-1 on target) and had a whopping 11-1 advantage in corners.

    At the half, an eventual 1-1 draw might have seemed like a great result. The Dutch undoubtedly outplayed the United States early on. But the Americans were so good in the second half, and had so many chance, that a draw ultimately felt like a disappointment.

    Still, the United States remains atop Group E on four points, with a goal differential of +3. Netherlands is in second, also on four points but with a goal differential of +1.

    Lindsey Horan Goal Thrills Fans as USWNT, Netherlands Draw at 2023 Women's World Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The United States would guarantee its spot in the knockout phase with a win over Portugal on Tuesday (12 a.m. ET, Fox), though a draw might suffice. At the very least, the Portuguese would be wise to not rile Horan up.