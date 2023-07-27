    MLB Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker: Updates on Latest Trades amid Summer Rumors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 27, 2023

      CHICAGO, IL - JULY 04: Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 4, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
      Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

      The action before MLB's Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline may be explosive given the litany of big names involved in rumors and speculation.

      Numerous position players and pitchers have found themselves either on the trading block or part of heavy speculation this year, including the Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman, the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty and the Chicago White Sox's Lance Lynn.

      However, the biggest name of them all, Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, is reportedly off the trade market as of Wednesday, per Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci. His team soon made a big early splash by acquiring White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, one of the top players on the trading block.

      There's still plenty of action that can occur within the next week. With that in mind, here's a look at what's gone down so far as the 2023 MLB season starts nearing an exciting stretch run.

    Angels Trade for RHP Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López

      Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
      AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

      The Angels have acquired right-handed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and right-handed reliever Reynaldo López from the White Sox for a pair of prospects in left-handed pitcher Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero. The Angels and White Sox both confirmed the news on July 27.

    Guardians Trade SS Amed Rosario to Dodgers for RHP Noah Syndergaard, Cash

      CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 25: Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run during the sixth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians on July 25, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on July 26 that they have acquired Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario in exchange for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and cash considerations.

    MLB Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker: Updates on Latest Trades amid Summer Rumors
    Twins Trade RHP Jorge López to Marlins for RHP Dylan Floro

      Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
      AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

      The Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins swapped right-handed relief pitchers on Wednesday, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Jorge López is headed to Miami, while Dylan Florio is going north to Minnesota. The Marlins and Twins have since confirmed the move.

    Mariners Trade for RHP Trent Thornton

      TORONTO, ON - JUNE 25: Trent Thornton #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 25, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)
      Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

      The Seattle Mariners announced on July 26 that they acquired right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league infielder Mason McCoy. Thornton has since been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

    Dodgers Trade for IF/OF Kiké Hernández

      Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez follows though on his swing after hitting a two-run single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
      AP Photo/Steven Senne

      The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on July 25 that they acquired infielder/outfielder Kiké Hernández from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league right-handed relief pitchers Nick Robertson and RHP Justin Hagenman.

    Atlanta Trades for RHP Pierce Johnson, LHP Taylor Hearn

      Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn delivers during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
      AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

      On July 24, the Atlanta Braves announced two separate moves to bolster their pitching staff.

      First, Atlanta announced that it acquired Colorado Rockies right-handed relief pitcher Pierce Johnson for a pair of minor league right-handers (Tanner Gordon and Victor Vodnik). Then, Atlanta added Texas Rangers left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn for cash considerations. Both Johnson and Hearn have been added to the active roster.

