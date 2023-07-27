MLB Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker: Updates on Latest Trades amid Summer Rumors

MLB Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker: Updates on Latest Trades amid Summer RumorsJuly 27, 2023
The action before MLB's Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline may be explosive given the litany of big names involved in rumors and speculation.
Numerous position players and pitchers have found themselves either on the trading block or part of heavy speculation this year, including the Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman, the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty and the Chicago White Sox's Lance Lynn.
However, the biggest name of them all, Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, is reportedly off the trade market as of Wednesday, per Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci. His team soon made a big early splash by acquiring White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, one of the top players on the trading block.
There's still plenty of action that can occur within the next week. With that in mind, here's a look at what's gone down so far as the 2023 MLB season starts nearing an exciting stretch run.
Angels Trade for RHP Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López
Guardians Trade SS Amed Rosario to Dodgers for RHP Noah Syndergaard, Cash
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on July 26 that they have acquired Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario in exchange for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and cash considerations.
Twins Trade RHP Jorge López to Marlins for RHP Dylan Floro
The Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins swapped right-handed relief pitchers on Wednesday, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Jorge López is headed to Miami, while Dylan Florio is going north to Minnesota. The Marlins and Twins have since confirmed the move.
Mariners Trade for RHP Trent Thornton
The Seattle Mariners announced on July 26 that they acquired right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league infielder Mason McCoy. Thornton has since been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
Dodgers Trade for IF/OF Kiké Hernández
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on July 25 that they acquired infielder/outfielder Kiké Hernández from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league right-handed relief pitchers Nick Robertson and RHP Justin Hagenman.
Atlanta Trades for RHP Pierce Johnson, LHP Taylor Hearn
On July 24, the Atlanta Braves announced two separate moves to bolster their pitching staff.
First, Atlanta announced that it acquired Colorado Rockies right-handed relief pitcher Pierce Johnson for a pair of minor league right-handers (Tanner Gordon and Victor Vodnik). Then, Atlanta added Texas Rangers left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn for cash considerations. Both Johnson and Hearn have been added to the active roster.