MLB Trade Deadline 2023 Tracker: Updates on Latest Trades amid Summer Rumors

0 of 6

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The action before MLB's Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline may be explosive given the litany of big names involved in rumors and speculation.

Numerous position players and pitchers have found themselves either on the trading block or part of heavy speculation this year, including the Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman, the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty and the Chicago White Sox's Lance Lynn.

However, the biggest name of them all, Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, is reportedly off the trade market as of Wednesday, per Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci. His team soon made a big early splash by acquiring White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, one of the top players on the trading block.

There's still plenty of action that can occur within the next week. With that in mind, here's a look at what's gone down so far as the 2023 MLB season starts nearing an exciting stretch run.