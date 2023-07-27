Projecting Knicks' Depth Chart, Rotation After 2023 NBA Free Agency

3 of 3

Starters: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson



This trio doesn't offer much in terms of spacing, but it has proven it can make this work. The three logged 946 minutes together this past season, and the Knicks won those minutes by 3.2 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.



Randle should once again rank among the league's minutes leaders—he's been top 20 each of the past three seasons—especially since the trade of Obi Toppin essentially left him without a backup. Barrett will see a ton of floor time, too, though he could see a slight reduction if he can't elevate his offense. Between Hart, Grimes and DiVincenzo, the Knicks have some options at the 3 spot if Barrett isn't producing.



Robinson's minutes average has landed in the high-20s each of the past three seasons, and it probably isn't budging much from there. That allows the Knicks to soak up all he can provide as a pogo-stick center while also allowing them to change things up with Hartenstein in the middle.



Reserves: Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims, Isaiah Roby



Hart has a chance to lead all reserves in minutes this upcoming season. He'll be Barrett's primary backup and could see a lot of action as a small-ball 4, too, since Toppin was never replaced. Hart can be too passive at times on the offensive end, but his versatility and energy are both hugely helpful to this team.



Hartenstein is the only other player in this mix guaranteed to have a regular role. New York could arguably use him even more than it did this past season, especially as a passer. Otherwise, though, Sims will be limited by his role as New York's third center, and Roby might not even be on the roster, since his salary is non-guaranteed.

