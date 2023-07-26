Hulk Hogan, Girlfriend Sky Daily Announce Engagement After Dating for Over a Year

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan announced this week that he recently got engaged to his girlfriend Sky Daily.

According to TMZ Sports, Hogan said he asked Daily to marry him at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida, last week, and his girlfriend of over one year agreed to become his fiancé.

The 69-year-old Hogan was married twice previously to Linda Claridge and later Jennifer McDaniel.

Hogan and Claridge were married from 1983 until 2007, and they had two children together named Brooke and Nick. All of them were featured on the reality show Hogan Knows Best, which aired on VH1 from 2005 to 2007.

Following his divorce from Claridge, Hogan began dating McDaniel in 2008. They got married in 2010 and divorced in early 2022.

Hogan began dating Daily soon after, and they are now planning to create a large, blended family, as Daily has three children from a previous relationship, per TMZ.

The Hulkster is arguably the most recognizable and popular figure in pro wrestling history, and he is chiefly responsible for the boom the business experienced in the mid 1980s, leading to the creation of WrestleMania.

Hogan is a six-time WWE champion and was twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, once as an individual, and once as a member of the New World Order or nWo.

He also played a pivotal role in the Monday Night War, which saw WCW's Monday Nitro and WWE's Monday Night Raw go head to head weekly from 1995 until WWE's purchase of WCW in 2001.

Hogan was a six-time WCW world champion, and the decision to turn him heel and create the nWo helped WCW beat WWE in the ratings for 83 consecutive weeks.

Now, Hogan is fully retired from in-ring competition, but he still makes sporadic on-screen appearances for WWE and serves as an ambassador.

