    Lionel Messi's Dominance Has Fans Delirious as Inter Miami Beat Atlanta United

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 26, 2023

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 25: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Robert Taylor after scoring a goal in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Messi League Soccer.

    Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi made his first start for his new club on Tuesday and didn't disappoint, notching a brace within 22 minutes during a 4-0 thrashing of Atlanta United in Leagues Cup action.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Leo Messi only needed nine minutes in his first Inter Miami start to score 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/0nf0Of7oqJ">pic.twitter.com/0nf0Of7oqJ</a>

    Major League Soccer @MLS

    GO OFF, LEO MESSI.<br><br>A 20-minute brace for <a href="https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InterMiamiCF</a>'s star man. <a href="https://t.co/vzrDobOFRc">pic.twitter.com/vzrDobOFRc</a>

    He added an assist in his 78 minutes of play before being substituted, with Robert Taylor notching his own brace on the night:

    Major League Soccer @MLS

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InterMiamiCF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InterMiamiCF</a> are a PROBLEM.<br><br>Messi tees up Taylor to make it 4-0! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeaguesCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeaguesCup2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/OHMmHSiW8i">pic.twitter.com/OHMmHSiW8i</a>

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    Lionel Messi has transformed Robert Taylor into Robert Lewandowski.

    It was a job well done for the 36-year-old Messi, and MLS Twitter was downright giddy with the G.O.A.T.'s epic first start:

    Ray Hudson @RayHudson

    Only <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Messi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Messi</a> has the audacity to play a 1-2 with the goalpost before scoring🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/InterMiamiCF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#InterMiamiCF</a> <br>Magesteeeerial pass from Busi naturally.

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    A game and a half in and Messi vs the the MLS is like the Mahomes' Chiefs against the 2012 Saints defense

    tim cato @tim_cato

    messi in mls is like bringing a waygu steak cut to an apartment pool grillout

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Messi 🔥🔥🔥🔥<br><br>#🐐

    Ty Schalter @tyschalter

    "Messi in MLS is too good, he scored TWO goals in one game already!"<br><br>He was also too good for La Liga, where he averaged over one goal per 90' for SEVENTEEN YEARS

    Kyle McCarthy @kylejmccarthy

    Suspect a few <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLS</a> teams will consider man marking Messi based on the early returns.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Wayne Rooney had this to say before Messi's move to the MLS.<br><br>Messi has 3 goals and 1 assist in two games for Inter Miami so far 👀 <a href="https://t.co/82nX5TGA4j">pic.twitter.com/82nX5TGA4j</a>

    Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_

    Yeah, this is getting silly. If Messi plays a full MLS season, injury free, he probably ends up with 50+ goals, yeah?

    MLS Buzz @MLS_Buzz

    Messi has scored 3 goals in 60 minutes of playing for Inter Miami<br><br>He didn't have a pre-season and came into the worst team in MLS

    It shouldn't have come as any surprise that Messi would make a major splash. He already wowed fans with a game-winning free kick in stoppage time on Friday against Cruz Azul:

    That came after an introduction in the 54th minute, however. On Tuesday, he dominated from the opening whistle.

    Granted, Atlanta United's defense proved to be about as effective on Tuesday night as trying to stop a leak with a colander. It wasn't exactly a banner showing from the team's midfield or defense.

    But Messi has done this to clubs in La Liga, Ligue 1 and at the international level. He's fresh off a World Cup triumph. He hasn't appeared to lose too much of a step, and that's a scary thought for MLS clubs that aren't on the level of other competitors he's faced in his career.

    The thought of what a healthy Messi might accomplish in the league is frightening. He'll set records that may not be broken for quite some time, and he may dramatically lift the prospects of cellar-dwelling Inter Miami in the process.

    It's his league now. Sit back and enjoy the show.