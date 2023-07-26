Lionel Messi's Dominance Has Fans Delirious as Inter Miami Beat Atlanta United

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi made his first start for his new club on Tuesday and didn't disappoint, notching a brace within 22 minutes during a 4-0 thrashing of Atlanta United in Leagues Cup action.

He added an assist in his 78 minutes of play before being substituted, with Robert Taylor notching his own brace on the night:

It was a job well done for the 36-year-old Messi, and MLS Twitter was downright giddy with the G.O.A.T.'s epic first start:

It shouldn't have come as any surprise that Messi would make a major splash. He already wowed fans with a game-winning free kick in stoppage time on Friday against Cruz Azul:

That came after an introduction in the 54th minute, however. On Tuesday, he dominated from the opening whistle.

Granted, Atlanta United's defense proved to be about as effective on Tuesday night as trying to stop a leak with a colander. It wasn't exactly a banner showing from the team's midfield or defense.

But Messi has done this to clubs in La Liga, Ligue 1 and at the international level. He's fresh off a World Cup triumph. He hasn't appeared to lose too much of a step, and that's a scary thought for MLS clubs that aren't on the level of other competitors he's faced in his career.

The thought of what a healthy Messi might accomplish in the league is frightening. He'll set records that may not be broken for quite some time, and he may dramatically lift the prospects of cellar-dwelling Inter Miami in the process.

It's his league now. Sit back and enjoy the show.