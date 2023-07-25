Arch Manning, Panini American Agree to NIL Contract for Texas QB's 1st NIL Deal

Set Number: X164345 TK1

University of Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning signed an exclusive name, image and likeness agreement with trading card company Panini America on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, it marks Manning's first NIL deal, and it is a multiyear agreement that gives Panini exclusive rights to make his trading cards.

Manning is both a highly touted recruit and the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, and grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning.

Panini will produce and sell cards autographed by Manning, starting with a special one-of-one Prizm black autographed card, which will be auctioned off on the Panini website.

Per VanHaaren, all proceeds from the sale of that card will be donated to St. David's Healthcare and St. David's Foundation in Austin, Texas, which is a cause Manning said he is happy to be involved with:

"Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn't have imagined growing up. Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family."

Along with receiving the card, the winner of the auction will have a meet-and-greet session with Manning, catch passes from him and take part in the ceremonial awarding of the check to the charitable foundations.

After starring at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning was ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports, and he committed to play at Texas.

While Manning comes from a remarkable football bloodline and possesses immense talent, he joins a Longhorns team with a ton of depth at quarterback.

As a result, Manning is expected to begin is freshman season in a backup role behind Quinn Ewers, who threw for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

Like Manning, Ewers has an exclusive NIL deal with Panini, meaning the company could potentially make cards featuring both of the Longhorns signal-callers together.