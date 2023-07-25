X

    WNBA Legend Candace Parker Out Indefinitely for Aces After Surgery for Foot Injury

    July 25, 2023

    The Las Vegas Aces announced Monday that star forward Candace Parker underwent foot surgery and is out indefinitely.

    The two-time WNBA MVP has played through a foot fracture all season, and doctors advised that surgery was the best course of action at this point.

    Playing in a much more limited role than she has occupied throughout her legendary career, Parker is averaging 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 18 games with Las Vegas.

    Parker said in an Instagram story that she had been "tolerating the pain" on the court, and regarding her recovery, she will "work my way towards being healthy as soon as possible."

    While the Aces didn't close the door on the seven-time All-Star returning at some point this year, it seems reasonable to assume she could miss the remainder of the team's schedule. Las Vegas' regular season concludes Sept. 10 against the Phoenix Mercury. The WNBA playoffs get underway Sept. 13 and will extend as late as Oct. 20.

    At least for now, the Aces might not be impacted all that much by Parker's absence.

    The defending champions haven't rested on their laurels as they're off to an impressive 21-2 start. Their 19.2 net rating is nearly triple the next closest team, per WNBA.com.

    A'ja Wilson has managed to take her game to yet another level and might be lifting a third MVP at year's end. She's averaging 20.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

    The trio of Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, meanwhile, have helped Las Vegas remain one of the most potent squads from long range. Young is leading the WNBA in three-point percentage (48.6), with both she and Plum ranking in the top 10 in made threes.

    Even if you remove Parker from the mix entirely, it's difficult to see a team dethroning Las Vegas. Should she come back in time for the postseason, the Aces' repeat bid looks even better.