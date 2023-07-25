Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Wednesday's Schedule

0 of 3

Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Group A at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has become the fascinating four-team section.

Tuesday's results added to the chaos that we witnessed in the opening few days in Australia and New Zealand.

The Philippines picked up their first-ever World Cup win on Tuesday against New Zealand, who upset group favorite Norway in its opener.

Norway's struggles continued, as it failed to score in a draw with Switzerland. The Swiss have control of Group A going into Matchday 3, while Norway needs a win and some help to avoid its second group-stage elimination in nine World Cup appearances.

Colombia finished off the first set of group-stage matches late on Monday night with a victory over South Korea. The South American side appears to be the biggest challenger to Germany in Group H.

The second wave of group-stage contests continues on Wednesday, with two Group C matches, one in Group B and the United States' next match in Group E.