Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Wednesday's ScheduleJuly 25, 2023
Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Group Results and Wednesday's Schedule
Group A at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has become the fascinating four-team section.
Tuesday's results added to the chaos that we witnessed in the opening few days in Australia and New Zealand.
The Philippines picked up their first-ever World Cup win on Tuesday against New Zealand, who upset group favorite Norway in its opener.
Norway's struggles continued, as it failed to score in a draw with Switzerland. The Swiss have control of Group A going into Matchday 3, while Norway needs a win and some help to avoid its second group-stage elimination in nine World Cup appearances.
Colombia finished off the first set of group-stage matches late on Monday night with a victory over South Korea. The South American side appears to be the biggest challenger to Germany in Group H.
The second wave of group-stage contests continues on Wednesday, with two Group C matches, one in Group B and the United States' next match in Group E.
Group A
1. Switzerland - 4 points (+2 goal differential)
2. New Zealand - 3 (0 GD)
3. Philippines - 3 (-1 GD)
4. Norway - 1 (-1 GD)
Tuesday Results
Philippines 1, New Zealand 0
Switzerland 0, Norway 0
This is not the way anyone thought Group A would play out.
Norway, a seven-time knockout-round participant, sits in last place with one point and zero goals scored through two games.
Norway was dealt a huge blow right before kickoff against Switzerland on Tuesday, as forward Aga Hegerberg was pulled from the starting lineup with a groin issue.
The Norwegians managed to put five of their 15 shots on target, but they lacked the finishing touch against their fellow European side.
Switzerland was quite comfortable with the draw because now it controls its own fate atop Group A.
A Swiss win over New Zealand puts the Group A leader into the knockout phase as the Group A winner.
The Philippines' win over New Zealand opened up plenty of permutations for Group A. The World Cup debutant is now tied with the co-host on points and only one behind in goal differential.
Sarina Bolden produced the only Group A goal in Tuesday's matches to put the Philippines in a position to potentially advance to the round of 16.
Norway needs to beat Philippines and then have New Zealand lose to Switzerland to advance to the knockout round.
New Zealand needs a win over the Swiss to get through, while the same needs to happen for the Philippines against Norway.
Both of the final Group A matches take place on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET.
Group H
1. Germany - 3 (+6 GD)
2. Colombia - 3 (+2 GD)
3. South Korea - 0 (-2 GD)
4. Morocco - 0 (-6 GD)
Tuesday Result
Colombia 2, South Korea 0
Colombia placed itself in a comfortable position behind Germany in Group H with its win over South Korea.
Maria Usme netted a 30th-minute penalty and Linda Caicedo produced the second goal in the 39th minute to give Colombia its two-goal cushion over South Korea.
Colombia's blueprint for advancement started with a win in the opener and includes a victory over Morocco in the final group game.
Germany is expected to beat the South American side on Sunday. Colombia needs to do damage limitation to keep its momentum going into the Morocco game.
Sunday's South Korea-Morocco contest is not officially an elimination game, but it will have the feel of that. The loser would potentially be six points back of Germany and three points adrift of Colombia and the team it just fell to.
A difficult round-of-16 matchup will likely await whomever finishes first and second in Group H since it is matched up with Group F, where Brazil and France reside.
Wednesday Schedule
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group B: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland (8 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. ET, Fox)
The United States' second Group E match takes place in primetime against the Netherlands.
The Dutch are viewed as the USWNT's biggest threat to taking first place in the group. They will have some revenge on their minds as well. They lost to the USWNT in the 2019 World Cup final.
A win over the Netherlands should make the USWNT feel comfortable about its spot on top of Group E ahead of the finale against Portugal.
Group C's two Wednesday matches should continue to set the stage for a Japan-Spain showdown on July 31.
Japan put five goals past Zambia and Spain scored three times against Costa Rica. Wins are expected from both sides.
Canada is going after its first win of the tournament after playing to a scoreless draw with Nigeria.
A win would temporarily put Canada on top of Group B. Australia and Nigeria do not play until Thursday morning.