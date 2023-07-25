Spain vs. Zambia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Spain vs. Zambia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023July 25, 2023
Spain asserted dominance in their first group match against Costa Rica, mostly without star Alexandra Putellas, whose 15 minutes were more about finding comfort back on the pitch following knee surgery than any real contribution in a one-sided match-up.
That dominance may continue Wednesday against a Zambia team that looked every bit a World Cup rookie as they were decisively defeated by Japan in their first group match.
Ahead of the match, find out what the oddsmakers think, where and when you can watch, and which storylines to keep an eye on with this preview of La Roja vs. the Copper Queens.
Odds, Schedule, Streaming Info
Current Odds
Spain (-20000; bet $100, win $100.50)
Draw (+2800; bet $100, win $2900)
Zambia (+5500; bet $100, win $5600)
Schedule and Viewing Info
Date: Wednesday, July 26
Time: 3:30 a.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Streaming: Fox Sports app
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spain Looks to Build on Dominant Start
Entering the tournament, Spain had earned a reputation as one of the world's elite on the pitch. They backed it up in their first group showing, blanking Costa Rica 3-0.
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexandra Putellas made her first appearance in this World Cup in that game, playing 15 minutes in the second half as she continues to recover from a knee injury.
One of the best players of the world, she will be key to Spain's aspirations of hoisting the cup at the tourney's end, but her return to full play should be gradual, especially in these opening group matches.
In her absence, Aitana Bonmati showed up and showed out.
Once unsure if she would play in Australia because of a strike against the Spanish Football Federation, she was undoubtedly the key to the team's first victory of the 2023 tournament, setting up the first of three goals and scoring the second.
She was great and will need to continue to be as questions surrounding Putellas' full availability hang over La Roja.
Up next is Zambia and head coach Jorge Vilda is not taking the African team lightly, despite their blanking against Japan.
"It's a very important game and I'm expecting a very dangerous Zambia. I'm expecting a team that's going to defend well and is going to be very, very dangerous on the counterattack," he told Reuters.
It is the thought process of a coach who understands the significance of every game and refuses to look past any opponent; a winning mentality for a championship-hopeful squad.
Inexperienced Zambia Faces Uphill Climb
In their first World Cup match, Zambia was dominated by Japan, who blanked the Copper Queens, 5-0.
Zambia was outclassed by a Japanese squad that knew exactly what it needed to do to win the match: isolate their opponent's captain and best player, Barbara Banda. It did that, taking her out of the game before systematically peppering Zambia with goals that backup goaltender Catherina Musonda could not prevent.
With the 31st-ranked defense in this World Cup, Zambia will struggle against Spain, which has proven it can put the ball in the net, even without all-world player Alexandra Putellas.
The Copper Queens will have to find a way to slow Aitana Bonmati's momentum and hope that another one of the team's young stars, like Salma Paralluelo, does not get hot and commence scoring.
La Roja is a tough draw for Zambia, who really could have benefitted from a match-up against a team that is not as offensively proficient as the third-ranked Spain squad, especially after facing Japan's barrage.
That the team struggled offensively, not shooting a single goal against Japan, is not particularly encouraging considering Spain allowed just one shot against Costa Rica.
On paper, theirs is a one-sided match-up that could yield similar results to the Japan dismantling. Pride will likely factor into Zambia's game Wednesday and, hopefully, they can find a way to free up Banda and maximize scoring opportunities.
Otherwise, this one could be another heartbreaker for a team still finding its footing on this World Cup stage.