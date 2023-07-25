Spain vs. Zambia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

2 of 3

Entering the tournament, Spain had earned a reputation as one of the world's elite on the pitch. They backed it up in their first group showing, blanking Costa Rica 3-0.



Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexandra Putellas made her first appearance in this World Cup in that game, playing 15 minutes in the second half as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

One of the best players of the world, she will be key to Spain's aspirations of hoisting the cup at the tourney's end, but her return to full play should be gradual, especially in these opening group matches.

In her absence, Aitana Bonmati showed up and showed out.

Once unsure if she would play in Australia because of a strike against the Spanish Football Federation, she was undoubtedly the key to the team's first victory of the 2023 tournament, setting up the first of three goals and scoring the second.

She was great and will need to continue to be as questions surrounding Putellas' full availability hang over La Roja.

Up next is Zambia and head coach Jorge Vilda is not taking the African team lightly, despite their blanking against Japan.

"It's a very important game and I'm expecting a very dangerous Zambia. I'm expecting a team that's going to defend well and is going to be very, very dangerous on the counterattack," he told Reuters.

It is the thought process of a coach who understands the significance of every game and refuses to look past any opponent; a winning mentality for a championship-hopeful squad.