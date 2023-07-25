2023 College Football Media Days Biggest Storylines and Takeaways

2023 College Football Media Days Biggest Storylines and TakeawaysJuly 25, 2023
The arrival of media days is an annual midsummer reminder that the college football season is just around the corner.
We're almost there, friends.
Talking season is generally a chance for players and coaches to share their optimism for the upcoming year. Yes, we hear plenty of platitudes and expected responses along the way, but there are some valuable takeaways that emerge from the conversations.
Heading into the final week of July, the Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC have wrapped up their interviews. Meanwhile, the ACC and Big Ten are ready to complete media days.
We've highlighted one meaningful storyline from all five power conferences, along with one takeaway in the Mountain West.
The ACC's 'Magnificent 7'
Ready for a semi-awkward topic, ACC coaches? Sure hope so.
Both the Big Ten and SEC have recently signed enormous media rights deal. Revenue in those leagues continues to skyrocket. Meanwhile, the ACC is locked into its contract through 2036, and the annual distribution gap to member schools will only continue to widen.
As a result, seven programs—Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech, a group now labeled the "Magnificent 7"—explored the feasibility of breaking the contract.
The short version is the Big Ten and SEC are effectively bringing in $200 million more than the ACC annually.
As recent moves—UCLA and USC to the Big Ten, and Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC—have showed, money talks. The ACC absolutely should be concerned with the Magnificent 7 entertaining a jump elsewhere.
Yes, the ACC announced a "success incentive initiative" that will reward schools for revenue generated in postseason games. That helps.
However, this storyline is not leaving anytime soon, and ACC coaches will likely be prepared to sidestep the questions.
Northwestern's Nightmare
For much of the offseason, it seemed that Big Ten media days would be relatively tame. In the final year before UCLA and USC arrive, the conference is stable, growing and thriving.
The same cannot be said of Northwestern.
Within the last month, the school suspended and then fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald as a result of an investigation into hazing allegations. Defensive coordinator David Braun has become the interim boss for a program that, in short, is mired in chaos and controversy.
Along with Braun, wide receiver Bryce Kirtz, linebacker Bryce Gallagher and defensive back Rod Heard II are slated to speak.
There are more successful programs, bigger-name coaches and star players in the Big Ten. But the loudest voices in Indianapolis, for disappointing reasons, may belong to Northwestern.
The Big 12's Juxtaposition
Big 12 newcomers BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF basked in the conference's brighter media spotlight.
At the same time, an Oklahoma- and Texas-sized shadow lingered—even as it wasn't discussed much.
Among the returning schools, only three coaches—Kansas State's Chris Klieman, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and TCU's Sonny Dykes—mentioned them by name. Klieman and Dykes made passing comments about looming changes, while Gundy took a small, rational shot at OU.
Unsurprisingly, the majority of the league focused on building up their own brand and touting the Big 12's future. Conversely, many questions to Oklahoma's Brent Venables and Texas' Steve Sarkisian understandably focused on the final this or final that for their programs in the Big 12.
Thanks to forward-thinking commissioner Brett Yormark, the conference is seemingly in a steady position.
However, those diverging storylines made the Big 12 a particularly fascinating media day to monitor.
The Pac-12's Uncertain Media Deal
On one hand, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff couldn't say much to assuage concerns about the conference's future. There was no media rights deal to announce, and no PR spin would overshadow that.
But if you hoped a contract has quietly been agreed, well, sorry.
"You just said you're not announcing a deal today on purpose because you want the attention to be on football," a reporter said. Kliavkoff confirmed that to be the case.
"To be clear, that would imply that the deal is done and codified, and just you're waiting until after today." Kliavkoff responded: "I think you're reading too much into that."
And so, we wait.
This season, games will be scattered across ABC, ESPN, Fox and the Pac-12 Network. As for 2024, though, we still don't have any news.
San Diego State, Mountain West Are Still Friends
Throughout the offseason, San Diego State has been viewed as the best candidate to join the Pac-12. The school's location and performance in both men's basketball and football make it a logical choice.
No official invitation has been extended, though—and that's not likely to happen until the Pac-12 settles its media deal.
For now, the Mountain West is happy to have the Aztecs.
"My overarching philosophy to the entire thing is San Diego State is a positive to the Mountain West," commissioner Gloria Nevarez told reporters. "We are better with San Diego State in the league, and I am really feeling good about where we landed."
This conversation will not disappear unless SDSU is formally welcomed into the Pac-12. But there is no outward animosity toward the school, and that's in no small part because it's a money-maker for the league.
Hugh Freeze Recognizes His Reality
After a controversial end to his Ole Miss tenure post-2016, Hugh Freeze spent two years outside of college football and four seasons with Liberty. The road has led him to Auburn for a second chance in the SEC.
Freeze, in a moment of refreshing honesty, abandoned the coach-speak and acknowledged his short leash.
"I do think that the '24 and '25 recruiting cycle will tell a large portion of the story of my tenure there. I believe that," he said. "Maybe '26, we might get three cycles, but we've got to start closing the gap on the elite programs in this conference. And when you add Texas and Oklahoma, that only increases the competition, also."
Auburn, for many reasons, is a well-supported job. Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn both guided the program to a national championship trip, and Auburn celebrated a title in 2010.
Freeze can win at Auburn, yet he understands the next three recruiting cycles will determine just how much patience he'll be afforded.