2023 College Football Media Days Biggest Storylines and Takeaways

0 of 6

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

The arrival of media days is an annual midsummer reminder that the college football season is just around the corner.

We're almost there, friends.

Talking season is generally a chance for players and coaches to share their optimism for the upcoming year. Yes, we hear plenty of platitudes and expected responses along the way, but there are some valuable takeaways that emerge from the conversations.

Heading into the final week of July, the Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC have wrapped up their interviews. Meanwhile, the ACC and Big Ten are ready to complete media days.

We've highlighted one meaningful storyline from all five power conferences, along with one takeaway in the Mountain West.