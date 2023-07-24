Best Reaction to Germany's Win vs. Morocco in 2023 Women's World Cup

Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Alexandra Popp show took over Melbourne on Monday.

The German striker netted her 63rd and 64th career international goals in a 6-0 win over Morocco.

Popp produced the first two goals of the contest in the 11th and 39th minutes. Both goals came off corner kicks.

Popp's brace added to her incredible major-tournament haul. She scored six times at last summer's Euros and three times at the last two World Cups.

Popp's scoring prowess makes Germany one of the top candidates to win the Women's World Cup, and her brace left fans thinking how different the UEFA Euro 2022 final against England might have been if she did not get hurt in warm-ups.

Morocco's Women's World Cup debut did not get better in the second half. The African side conceded to Kiara Buhl and Lea Schuller and then let in a pair of own goals.

Morocco became the second nation to record two own goals in a single WWC game.

Even though the score line did not go in its favor, Morocco received some praise for its performance.

However, the loss extended a concerning start for African nations in Australia and New Zealand.

Germany will look to extend its Group H lead with a win over Colombia on Sunday, while Morocco needs a result against South Korea on Sunday to stay alive in contention for the knockout round.