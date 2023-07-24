Best Reaction to Germany's Win vs. Morocco in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to Germany's Win vs. Morocco in 2023 Women's World CupJuly 24, 2023
The Alexandra Popp show took over Melbourne on Monday.
The German striker netted her 63rd and 64th career international goals in a 6-0 win over Morocco.
Popp produced the first two goals of the contest in the 11th and 39th minutes. Both goals came off corner kicks.
Popp's brace added to her incredible major-tournament haul. She scored six times at last summer's Euros and three times at the last two World Cups.
Squawka Live @Squawka_Live
Alexandra Popp's last six games at major tournaments:<br><br>⚽️ vs. Denmark<br>⚽️ vs. Spain<br>⚽️ vs. France<br>⚽️ vs. Austria<br>⚽️⚽️ vs. France<br>⚽️⚽️ vs. Morocco<br><br>She is inevitable. 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GERMAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GERMAR</a> <a href="https://t.co/ESkq5slBkZ">pic.twitter.com/ESkq5slBkZ</a>
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
11 - Alexandra Popp has scored in each of the last three editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup for Germany (5 goals), netting her 10th and 11th major tournament goals overall (5 World Cup, 6 Euros). Eight of those 11 finishes have been headers (73%). Soaring. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/qdMDSQpHuM">pic.twitter.com/qdMDSQpHuM</a>
Popp's scoring prowess makes Germany one of the top candidates to win the Women's World Cup, and her brace left fans thinking how different the UEFA Euro 2022 final against England might have been if she did not get hurt in warm-ups.
David Arowojolu @Its_superdave
The Germans really missed Alexandra Popp at last year's Euros Final loss to England<br>She could have been the extra factor they needed to be victorious<br><br>Look at her, popping with 2 goals in their opening game<br>Captain fantastical<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>
Morocco's Women's World Cup debut did not get better in the second half. The African side conceded to Kiara Buhl and Lea Schuller and then let in a pair of own goals.
Morocco became the second nation to record two own goals in a single WWC game.
Squawka Live @Squawka_Live
Only two teams have scored multiple own goals in a single game at the Women's World Cup:<br><br>◎ Ecuador vs. Switzerland (2015)<br>◉ Morocco vs. Germany (2023)<br><br>Alexandra Popp was desperate to get the last touch on the second one. 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/li4uIz6dSr">pic.twitter.com/li4uIz6dSr</a>
Even though the score line did not go in its favor, Morocco received some praise for its performance.
Women's Transfer News @womenstransfer
German dominance today, but let's show some love for Morocco.<br><br>Creativity, trickery, tidy passing, cool footwork under pressure. Impressive <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWWC</a> debut 🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/7KLqsoJoGC">pic.twitter.com/7KLqsoJoGC</a>
However, the loss extended a concerning start for African nations in Australia and New Zealand.
Micky Jnr ✪ @MickyJnr__
Results from the African reps at the Women's World Cup: <br><br>• Nigeria 🇳🇬 [0-0] Canada 🇨🇦 <br><br>• Zambia 🇿🇲 [0-5] Japan 🇯🇵 <br><br>• South Africa 🇿🇦 [1-2] Sweden 🇸🇪<br><br>• Morocco 🇲🇦 [0-6] Germany 🇩🇪 <br><br>What went wrong in the first round for Africa? 😭💔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AfricanFootball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AfricanFootball</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/gRP18gyBd3">pic.twitter.com/gRP18gyBd3</a>
Germany will look to extend its Group H lead with a win over Colombia on Sunday, while Morocco needs a result against South Korea on Sunday to stay alive in contention for the knockout round.