    Best Reaction to Germany's Win vs. Morocco in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyJuly 24, 2023

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 24: Alexandra Popp of Germany celebrates her team's fourth goal while Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco shows dejection during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Germany and Morocco at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 24, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    The Alexandra Popp show took over Melbourne on Monday.

    The German striker netted her 63rd and 64th career international goals in a 6-0 win over Morocco.

    Popp produced the first two goals of the contest in the 11th and 39th minutes. Both goals came off corner kicks.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    IT JUST HAD TO BE POPP 🇩🇪<br><br>The captain Alexandra Popp scores Germany's first goal at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/UdYYAcb3Zq">pic.twitter.com/UdYYAcb3Zq</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SHE'S A POPP STAR 🇩🇪📞<br><br>Germany doubles its lead thanks to its reliable captain from the corner! <a href="https://t.co/PCSLW46xFd">pic.twitter.com/PCSLW46xFd</a>

    Popp's brace added to her incredible major-tournament haul. She scored six times at last summer's Euros and three times at the last two World Cups.

    Squawka Live @Squawka_Live

    Alexandra Popp's last six games at major tournaments:<br><br>⚽️ vs. Denmark<br>⚽️ vs. Spain<br>⚽️ vs. France<br>⚽️ vs. Austria<br>⚽️⚽️ vs. France<br>⚽️⚽️ vs. Morocco<br><br>She is inevitable. 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GERMAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GERMAR</a> <a href="https://t.co/ESkq5slBkZ">pic.twitter.com/ESkq5slBkZ</a>

    OptaJoe @OptaJoe

    11 - Alexandra Popp has scored in each of the last three editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup for Germany (5 goals), netting her 10th and 11th major tournament goals overall (5 World Cup, 6 Euros). Eight of those 11 finishes have been headers (73%). Soaring. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/qdMDSQpHuM">pic.twitter.com/qdMDSQpHuM</a>

    Popp's scoring prowess makes Germany one of the top candidates to win the Women's World Cup, and her brace left fans thinking how different the UEFA Euro 2022 final against England might have been if she did not get hurt in warm-ups.

    David Arowojolu @Its_superdave

    The Germans really missed Alexandra Popp at last year's Euros Final loss to England<br>She could have been the extra factor they needed to be victorious<br><br>Look at her, popping with 2 goals in their opening game<br>Captain fantastical<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    Rebecca Mash 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @Bex292

    One of the biggest "what ifs" in women's football will always be, "what if Alexandra Popp didn't get injured in the warm up of the Euro 2022 final?"

    Morocco's Women's World Cup debut did not get better in the second half. The African side conceded to Kiara Buhl and Lea Schuller and then let in a pair of own goals.

    Morocco became the second nation to record two own goals in a single WWC game.

    Squawka Live @Squawka_Live

    Only two teams have scored multiple own goals in a single game at the Women's World Cup:<br><br>◎ Ecuador vs. Switzerland (2015)<br>◉ Morocco vs. Germany (2023)<br><br>Alexandra Popp was desperate to get the last touch on the second one. 😂<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/li4uIz6dSr">pic.twitter.com/li4uIz6dSr</a>

    Even though the score line did not go in its favor, Morocco received some praise for its performance.

    Women's Transfer News @womenstransfer

    German dominance today, but let's show some love for Morocco.<br><br>Creativity, trickery, tidy passing, cool footwork under pressure. Impressive <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWWC</a> debut 🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/7KLqsoJoGC">pic.twitter.com/7KLqsoJoGC</a>

    However, the loss extended a concerning start for African nations in Australia and New Zealand.

    Micky Jnr ✪ @MickyJnr__

    Results from the African reps at the Women's World Cup: <br><br>• Nigeria 🇳🇬 [0-0] Canada 🇨🇦 <br><br>• Zambia 🇿🇲 [0-5] Japan 🇯🇵 <br><br>• South Africa 🇿🇦 [1-2] Sweden 🇸🇪<br><br>• Morocco 🇲🇦 [0-6] Germany 🇩🇪 <br><br>What went wrong in the first round for Africa? 😭💔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AfricanFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AfricanFootball</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/gRP18gyBd3">pic.twitter.com/gRP18gyBd3</a>

    Germany will look to extend its Group H lead with a win over Colombia on Sunday, while Morocco needs a result against South Korea on Sunday to stay alive in contention for the knockout round.