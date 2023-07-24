X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Video: Titans Unveil Oilers Throwback Uniforms; Will Be Worn Twice During 2023 Season

    Jack MurrayJuly 24, 2023

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 12: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field prior to an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans will be embracing the team's history next season.

    The team announced Sunday that they will be adding throwback uniforms from the Houston Oilers era into the mix next season.

    Tennessee Titans @Titans

    Luv Ya Blue! 💙 <a href="https://t.co/eR9BpvAIqx">pic.twitter.com/eR9BpvAIqx</a>

    Tennessee Titans @Titans

    Oil Derrick <a href="https://t.co/b1bXPJiQYF">pic.twitter.com/b1bXPJiQYF</a>

    This is the first time that the franchise will use the Oilers branding since 1998, which was their first year in Tennesee.

    According to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, the Titans plan to wear the uniforms in two home games next season. Per Wyatt, the team looked into wearing them for a road game against the Miami Dolphins, but that scenario is unlikely to happen.

    The design is an homage to the "Luv Ya' Blue" era and features a color scheme that has a "Columbia Blue" base and red and white around the numbers, white helmets with the oil derrick logo the Oilers made famous and white pants.

    The team was founded in Houston in 1960 and played there until 1996 when it moved to Memphis. It relocated to Nashville shortly after and rebranded to the Titans in 1999.

    Video: Titans Unveil Oilers Throwback Uniforms; Will Be Worn Twice During 2023 Season
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon