Video: Titans Unveil Oilers Throwback Uniforms; Will Be Worn Twice During 2023 Season

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans will be embracing the team's history next season.

The team announced Sunday that they will be adding throwback uniforms from the Houston Oilers era into the mix next season.

This is the first time that the franchise will use the Oilers branding since 1998, which was their first year in Tennesee.

According to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, the Titans plan to wear the uniforms in two home games next season. Per Wyatt, the team looked into wearing them for a road game against the Miami Dolphins, but that scenario is unlikely to happen.

The design is an homage to the "Luv Ya' Blue" era and features a color scheme that has a "Columbia Blue" base and red and white around the numbers, white helmets with the oil derrick logo the Oilers made famous and white pants.

The team was founded in Houston in 1960 and played there until 1996 when it moved to Memphis. It relocated to Nashville shortly after and rebranded to the Titans in 1999.