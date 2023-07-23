Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs Plans to Skip Camp, Preseason amid Contract Dispute

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The divide between running backs and the teams they play for are souring by the minute, and perhaps nothing defines this more than the Josh Jacobs situation.

The disgruntled star did not reach a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders after being placed on the franchise tag, and now it appears that the team will be without his services for an extended period.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the dynamic tailback may be planning to skip training camp and the preseason, and that it is unclear when he would be expected to show up.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, participants in last night's Zoom call involving disgruntled running backs got the impression that Jacobs does not plan to show up for training camp or the preseason," Florio wrote. "Whether he actually refuses to collect game checks (at $561,111 each) remains to be seen."

Jacobs is coming off the best season of his career, rushing for a league-high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground in three of his four seasons in the NFL and has been named to the pro bowl twice.

Despite this production, the Raiders decided to just use the franchise tag on Jacobs, which has him slated to make $10.1 million in 2023.

The trend of not committing to running backs long term has reared it's head in a big way this offseason, as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is in a similar situation to Jacobs, and star backs Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott all remain in free agency.

The Raiders have three preseason matchups before their season opener, which is scheduled for September 10th against the Denver Broncos.