Giants' Xavier McKinney: 'Nobody's Gonna Be Mad' If Saquon Barkley Holds Out

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Saquon Barkley saga in New York puts his teammates in a difficult position, and defensive back Xavier McKinney is making it clear what his take is.

In an interview with CBS's Jim Rome on Saturday, McKinney expressed his support for Barkley and said that the team will understand whatever decision the tailback makes regarding the 2023 season.

"For me, I've talked to him, and regardless of any decision that he makes, whether he's there or whether he's not here, I respect it 100 percent," McKinney told the CBS host (h/t Ethan Sears of the New York Post). "I'm behind him 100 percent. I wouldn't have no hard feelings, no nothing towards him whatever decision that he decides. Obviously we want him to be there but if he can't, we understand that as well. I think that's not just for me but that goes for a lot of guys in our locker room.

"I just don't want that to be the narrative — if he decides not to come, then nobody's gonna be mad."

The Giants utilized a franchise tag on the 2018 second overall pick ahead of the 2023 season, deciding against handing a long-term deal to the tailback. Based off his production from 2022, which saw him rush for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns, this would seem to be a strange decision.

However, it is a trend as teams continue to shy away from giving lengthy deals to players that play a position that is so physically draining. Barkley reportedly turned down a deal worth $13 million annually and the two sides were not able to come to terms on an extension before the July 17th deadline.

Barkley made comments about potentially sitting out the season, but McKinney said he and his teammates are behind Barkley.

"We all with him. We all respect him. We all love him," McKinney said. "And we all know what he brings for our team, and we know what he'll bring to any team, as well. And we also know how great he is in this league. So that's how we approach it, and we'll just keep it at that."