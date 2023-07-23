MLB Trade Rumors: Juan Soto Not Available; Padres 'Likely to Shop' Josh Hader, Snell

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Barring an incredible turnaround over the next week, the San Diego Padres are more likely than not going to be sellers at this year's MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1.

The organization has incredibly underachieved over the first half of the season despite coming off a run to the NLCS in 2022 and returning one of the most talented rosters in the entire league.

However, it appears that the Padres are unwilling to give up superstar outfielder Juan Soto, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"There has been no hint that he's available," Nightengale reported.

Instead, they are much more "likely to shop" closer Josh Hader and starter Blake Snell.

At 48-52, San Diego sits in fourth place in the NL West, 10.5 games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. It is also pretty far out of the Wild Card race, six games out of one of three slots.

And it doesn't look like a turnaround is very likely with the Padres going 5-5 over their last 10 games. They did just have a decent series win over the middling Detroit Tigers during the weekend.

It would make plenty of sense for the franchise to trade Soto and get some return on their large investment from last season, but it's understandable why they are hesitant on trading the 24-year-old outfielder.

Soto was the big coup of last year's trade deadline, being acquired by San Diego—along with Josh Bell—from Washington in exchange for a ridiculous haul of C. J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood, Jarlín Susana, and Luke Voit.

Having Soto under team control through 2024 with a roster that's still capable of contention despite a bad season is more than enough motivation to keep him around.

As for Hader and Snell, both of have been key parts of the Padres' pitching staff this season but are each set to hit free agency in the winter.

Hader, a three-time NL Reliever of the Year, is in the middle of another sensational campaign with 24 saves, a 0.97 ERA and .946 WHIP in 39 games.

Snell has also had a bounce back season after a rough couple of years. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner has a 6-8 record with 2.67 ERA and 1.278 WHIP in 20 starts.

Both players will likely be highly sought after at the trade deadline.