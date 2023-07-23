X

    Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson TD, Another Fight and Top Highlights from Jets Practice

    Julia StumbaughJuly 23, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 22: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets runs drills during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 22, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    It was an action-packed Sunday practice for the New York Jets.

    In addition to a highlight-reel pass, fans saw further fights following the multiple altercations during Saturday's training camp.

    A scrimmage was highlighted by a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

    The catch was an encouraging sign for Jets fans. Their team's chances of ending the longest playoff drought in American sports hinge in large part on the connection between the Jets' new starting quarterback and their 2022 first-round pick.

    A-Ram @Aram822

    Amazing catch by Wilson <a href="https://t.co/r8Cxivbmkj">pic.twitter.com/r8Cxivbmkj</a>

    Let's Talk Jets! @TalkJetsRadio

    I take it back...THIS is the play of the day. Rodgers to Wilson again! Poor camera work my b 😢 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/D89OapVRUR">pic.twitter.com/D89OapVRUR</a>

    Not every teammate connection went as smoothly as Rodgers and Wilson's. For the second day in a row, practice was broken up by fights.

    One altercation involved defensive end Solomon Thomas, defensive tackle Al Woods and offensive guard Laken Tomlinson, per SNY's Connor Hughes.

    "This won't be last one, I guess," Hughes wrote about the fight.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Fight! Big one! Solomon Thomas &amp; Al Woods from defense. Looked like Laken Tomlinson (I believe) too. It's very hot today l. This won't be last one, I'd guess <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Let's Talk Jets! @TalkJetsRadio

    Things getting chippy again. Quickly broken up <a href="https://t.co/PBbwdmJJWp">pic.twitter.com/PBbwdmJJWp</a>

    Fights during training camp are becoming increasingly common in the NFL. Altercations occurred with at least 10 teams in 2022, including fellow AFC East members Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.