    Video: Jets Players Involved in Multiple Fights During 2023 Training Camp Practice

    Jack MurrayJuly 22, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 22: (L-R) Carter Warren #67 and Joe Tippmann #66 of the New York Jets run drills during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 22, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    It didn't even take a single day in Florham Park before tensions flared at training camp for the New York Jets.

    Multiple altercations broke out during the team's first open practice of training camp Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd.

    The Long Beach Joe Show @TheLongBeachJoe

    2 fights at Jets training camp so far today! Clemons and Ruckert were involved in one of them! Things are getting tense! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JetsTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JetsTwitter</a> <a href="https://t.co/SzGWfgjZbx">pic.twitter.com/SzGWfgjZbx</a>

    Let's Talk Jets! @TalkJetsRadio

    Fight!!! <a href="https://t.co/qChqiM0Y7D">pic.twitter.com/qChqiM0Y7D</a>

    A fight among teammates can be a bad look, but it's really not uncommon in training camp.

    The cross-town rival New York Giants had an incident just last season and emerged from it by clinching a playoff appearance for the first time since 2016. These issues are more of a side effect of players battling for roster spots than notable dysfunction.

    The day also featured high-level competition among the stars, including a battle between star cornerback Sauce Gardner and No. 1 wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

    Let's Talk Jets! @TalkJetsRadio

    Sauce on Garrett 🔥<br><br>These 2 are going to make each other great <a href="https://t.co/5Tdp2x9Ejp">pic.twitter.com/5Tdp2x9Ejp</a>

    The Jets went 7-10 in 2022 and finished in last place in the AFC East for the third consecutive season.

