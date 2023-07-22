Video: Jets Players Involved in Multiple Fights During 2023 Training Camp Practice

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It didn't even take a single day in Florham Park before tensions flared at training camp for the New York Jets.

Multiple altercations broke out during the team's first open practice of training camp Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd.

A fight among teammates can be a bad look, but it's really not uncommon in training camp.

The cross-town rival New York Giants had an incident just last season and emerged from it by clinching a playoff appearance for the first time since 2016. These issues are more of a side effect of players battling for roster spots than notable dysfunction.

The day also featured high-level competition among the stars, including a battle between star cornerback Sauce Gardner and No. 1 wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The Jets went 7-10 in 2022 and finished in last place in the AFC East for the third consecutive season.