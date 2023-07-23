Brazil vs. Panama: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

2 of 3

Justin Setterfield - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Marta made her first World Cup appearance 20 years ago at the age of 17. Since then, she has earned the reputation of the best player of her generation and scored more World Cup goals (17) than any player in either men's or women's competition.

The 2023 tournament will be her final, she announced earlier this month, citing a need to prioritize other things.

She has scored 117 goals for Brazil, more than any other player in the team's long and prestigious history, and was named FIFA's World Player of the Year on six occasions. She has two silver medals but despite all of her accomplishments, has yet to hoist the World Cup trophy.

That could change this go-round but unlike in years past, she will not be relied upon as heavily to carry the team, especially after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL last year and missing 11 months of play.

Head coach Pia Sundhage has assembled a team of young players that will, hopefully, form the foundation of the nation's women's soccer team for the foreseeable future.

Still, the team will absolutely look toward their iconic teammate for inspiration.

"Marta is the queen, Marta is the icon and just to be around her is contagious," Sundhage said. Even with that said, there is no guarantee the star will start for the team.

"Brazil is not only one player. It is a team."

Sundhage knows what it takes to excel in international play.

She played for Sweden in the 1991 World Cup and won a European Women's Championship. From there, she coached the United States to Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 and a second-place finish in the 2011 World Cup.

She will put players like 17-year-old Aline Gomes, a potential breakout star in this year's tournament, in the best position to succeed while Marta will have the opportunity to teach and inspire while sharing the same pitch with her.

Even if that means coming off the bench to do so.