X

WNBA

NEWSTEAMSHIGHLIGHTS

    Aces Become 3rd WNBA Team to Start Season 21-2 as A'ja Wilson Shines vs. Lynx

    Erin WalshJuly 22, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 22: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots a free throw during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on July 22, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Aces are well on their way to repeating as WNBA champions in 2023.

    With their 98-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, the Aces became just the third team in WNBA history to start a season 21-2, joining the 1998 Houston Comets and 2010 Seattle Storm.

    The Comets finished the 1998 season with a 27-3 record and went on to win the WNBA Finals, and the 2010 Storm finished with a 28-6 record and went on to win the championship.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Las Vegas Aces are the third team in WNBA history to start a season 21-2 😤<br><br>They gonna repeat this season? 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/547qcQm1L5">pic.twitter.com/547qcQm1L5</a>

    A'ja Wilson was dominant in Saturday's victory, scoring a season-high 35 points to go along with 14 rebounds and two assists. She became the third player in league history to score at least 35 points, record 10-plus rebounds and shoot at least 80 percent from the field.

    Jackie Young also had a solid performance against the Lynx, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists while Chelsea Gray notched 11 points, five rebounds and 11 assists in the win.

    The Aces currently have the best odds to win the 2023 WNBA title at -300 odds, via DraftKings SportsBook. The team's main competitors are the 15-5 New York Liberty and 17-6 Connecticut Sun.

    Aces Become 3rd WNBA Team to Start Season 21-2 as A'ja Wilson Shines vs. Lynx
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Las Vegas has been the best team in the WNBA over the last two seasons with Becky Hammon's arrival as head coach in 2022. However, the Aces returned numerous players from their 2022 title-winning squad this season, including Wilson, Gray, Young and Kelsey Plum.

    The addition of two-time MVP Candace Parker has been equally as important to the Aces' success this year. She's averaging 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 18 games while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.

    The Aces will be back in action on Tuesday against the Chicago Sky looking to keep the momentum going.

    Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

    Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.