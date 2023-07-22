Aces Become 3rd WNBA Team to Start Season 21-2 as A'ja Wilson Shines vs. Lynx

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces are well on their way to repeating as WNBA champions in 2023.

With their 98-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, the Aces became just the third team in WNBA history to start a season 21-2, joining the 1998 Houston Comets and 2010 Seattle Storm.

The Comets finished the 1998 season with a 27-3 record and went on to win the WNBA Finals, and the 2010 Storm finished with a 28-6 record and went on to win the championship.

A'ja Wilson was dominant in Saturday's victory, scoring a season-high 35 points to go along with 14 rebounds and two assists. She became the third player in league history to score at least 35 points, record 10-plus rebounds and shoot at least 80 percent from the field.

Jackie Young also had a solid performance against the Lynx, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists while Chelsea Gray notched 11 points, five rebounds and 11 assists in the win.

The Aces currently have the best odds to win the 2023 WNBA title at -300 odds, via DraftKings SportsBook. The team's main competitors are the 15-5 New York Liberty and 17-6 Connecticut Sun.

Las Vegas has been the best team in the WNBA over the last two seasons with Becky Hammon's arrival as head coach in 2022. However, the Aces returned numerous players from their 2022 title-winning squad this season, including Wilson, Gray, Young and Kelsey Plum.

The addition of two-time MVP Candace Parker has been equally as important to the Aces' success this year. She's averaging 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 18 games while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.

The Aces will be back in action on Tuesday against the Chicago Sky looking to keep the momentum going.

