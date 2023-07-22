Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Insiders Believe Angels Wouldn't Deal with Dodgers, More

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Angels decide to move superstar slugger and pitcher Shohei Ohtani before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, some people with knowledge of the organization believe Angels owner Arte Moreno will be selective about where Ohtani goes.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, a former Angels employee said there is "no way" they will trade Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Other former team employees also said it is unlikely the Angels will deal Ohtani to an American League West rival like the Texas Rangers.

Olney opined that a team like the Tampa Bay Rays would be a possibility, not only because they could offer some quality assets, but also since L.A. "doesn't really compete with Tampa Bay, who inhabit a different division and a different financial universe."

Leading up to the deadline, Ohtani's availability is the hottest topic in baseball, as he is trending toward his second AL MVP award in three seasons and can become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is enjoying his best offensive season to date, slashing .305/.400/.676 with an MLB-leading 35 home runs, plus 76 RBI, 73 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

Ohtani has also been the Angels' ace on the mound, going 8-5 with a 3.71 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 148 strikeouts over 111.2 innings.

The Angels are in a difficult spot since they are outside the playoffs, but close enough to perhaps not want to give up on the season. If they keep Ohtani rather than trading him, though, they will pass on bringing in a huge package of prospects and could lose him for nothing after the season.

At 50-48, the Angels entered play Saturday four games out of the final wild-card spot in the AL. They were also one game behind the New York Yankees and 1.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the standings, and MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported this week that sources believe the Angels will keep Ohtani if they pass the Yankees and Red Sox by the deadline.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in January that Ohtani's preference is to sign with a team on the west coast if he leaves the Angels in free agency.

That, coupled with the Dodgers not making any big moves this past offseason, has made them the favorites to sign Ohtani in the eyes of most should he hit free agency.

Trading Ohtani to the Dodgers would perhaps expedite the process, and it would allow the Angels to get the Japanese star out of the AL, but it would also be tough for Angels fans to watch Ohtani thrive in the same city, but with a different team.

At the same time, that may end up happening next year even if the Angels don't facilitate Ohtani's move to the Dodgers themselves.