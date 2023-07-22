Kylian Mbappé Rumors: PSG Star Willing to Sit out Season, Leave on Free Transfer

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé is reportedly prepared to sit out the entire 2023-24 season after PSG left him off their squad for a preseason tour of Japan and South Korea.

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, PSG believe Mbappé has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next offseason once his contract expires, which the club views as a "huge betrayal" since Mbappé previously said he wouldn't leave for free.

As a result, PSG have reportedly made Mbappé available on the transfer market in hopes of recouping some of what would be lost by him leaving for free.

If PSG are unable to find a taker, Mbappé is reportedly "ready to call their bluff" and sit out in 2023-24 since the club has to pay him regardless.

